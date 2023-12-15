Schomberg U18 Red Wings win Dunnville tournament

December 15, 2023 · 0 Comments
The Schomberg U18 Red Wings won five straight games in Dunnville to claim the championship of the 25th annual Albert Schram Local League hockey tournament.
The Red Wings efforts were led by goaltenders Carter Britt and Troy Ehlert who only surrendered two goals in the entire tournament.
In pool play Schomberg defeated the Six Nations Blackhawks 3-0, Glanbrook Rangers 3-0 and the host Dunnville Mudcats 1-0. In the semi-finals, Schomberg topped Glanbrook 3-1 to make it to the championship final.
In the championship game, smooth skating forward James De Carvalho found the back of the net in the 3rd overtime period for a 2-1 victory over the Pelham Panthers. Marcus Rose was the tournament scoring leader and championship game MVP.
Team members include Carter Britt, James De Carvalho, Alejandro Diaz, Troy Ehlert, Davis Forrest, Joey Giardina, Sam Hayhoe, Lucas Lo Porto, Anthony Medeiros, Phoenix Nobilione, Alexander Ramadan, Marcus Rose, Lukas Rossi, Callum Smith-Milne, Darian Vincent and William Walker.
Team staff: Alfredo Nobilione (Interim Head Coach), Jody Walker (Trainer), Angelo Giardina (Assistant Trainer), Shawn Ramadan (Assistant Coach) and Dave Forrest (Manager).
On the roster but unavailable for the trip to Dunnville were Cameron Budway, Alessandro Caringi, Josh Hayhoe, Dylan Nobilione, Domenic Sbergio and Head Coach Mike Budway.