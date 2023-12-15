Schomberg U18 Red Wings win Dunnville tournament

King homeowners are facing another tax increase, as council approved the 2024 Budget & Business Plans. The 2024 Operating Budget has a net increase of $1,702,817, representing a 4.98% average tax increase. The net levy amount is $36.3 million, which includes the increase as well as some $673,481 in recommended program changes.

King Township wants the water and wastewater rates to be fully cost recocerable in the next 10 years. That’s the goal as staff and councillors approved water and wastewater rates for 2024. The average homeowner can expect to see a 2.24 per cent annual increase of $43.05 in the new year. This includes the 3.30% increase from York Region for bulk supply and treatment of water and wastewater.

Public opposition has shelved the idea of creating a Heritage Conservation District for Schomberg. More than a dozen residents spoke at the recent council meeting, the bulk of which opposed the idea. And they didn’t even want to proceed with a study, something staff pegged at costing $300,000 over three years. Instead, councillors and staff said they will offer residents more information regarding heritage conservation. As well, there are a number of heritage conservation education workshops in November, which are being held by the Heritage Advisory Committee in partnership with the Township’s heritage planning staff.