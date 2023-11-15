General News

King businesses honoured with Chamber awards

November 15, 2023   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons
Editor

The King Chamber of Commerce continues to lead and serve.
Its breadth of membership, now surpassing 320 members, brings a cornucopia of talent to the table.
More than 300 submissions were received for the annual business excellence awards and the winners were in the spotlight last week at Carrying Place.
Chamber President Michelle Frauley said the 15th annual Excellence in Business Awards is a “celebration that resonates with the heart of the King business community.”
The members’ presence “speaks volumes about the resilience and unity within our business community.”
She noted this year’s nomination process saw an overwhelming response. “The enthusiasm and dedication displayed during the nomination process reflect the vibrancy of our local businesses.
“As we embark on this night of recognition and celebration, let us not forget the essence of our mission – to lead and serve the King business community. Together, we strive to build, drive, and positively influence the economic landscape of King Township.”
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he’s so proud of the entrepreneurs on hand that night. He was impressed with the number of young business people serving King. The Chamber, he said, is “top class.”
The awards sponsors were thanked for their ongoing support of the Chamber. They included Foley Restoration, King Weekly Sentinel, King Township, Guaranteed Roofing and MD Aesthetics and Health Services. Both Foley and King Weekly Sentinel have sponsored awards for the past 11 years.
Mayor Pellegrini presented the of Excellence in a Small Business Award, on Guaranteed Roofing’s behalf. The award went to Ace Performance Gym, accepted by Morris Gudio.
Dr. Rhea Uy presented the Excellence in Large Business Award to Scott Ferris of Connon Nurseries.
Laura Campbell presented the Sustainable King Award to Conscious Find and owner Kelly Lynch.
Bruce Frauley presented the Excellence in a New Business Award to Matt Svadjian of Matt’s Craft Soda, cracking open bottles to celebrate the occasion.
Kyle Foley presented the Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Walter Drager of Overall Home.
Mark Pavilons, Editor of the King Weekly Sentinel, was pleased to present the People’s Choice Award. The award went to The Roost Cafe and owner Cathy Russell.
Annual sponsors were also thanked for their support, at various levels, receiving a plaque from the Chamber. Sponsors included Platinum – Seneca College, King Weekly Sentinel, Clearway Construction, Signature Communities, VCyene, Zancor; Gold – Hospall Private Home Care, Trisan Construction, Sherwood Farm Retreat, Engel & Volkers York Region (Manuela Palermo), Hard at Work Ltd., Sibwest; Silver – York Energy Centre, Allure Window Decor, Priestly Demolition, Visconti No Frills, One Fine Day Event Planning & Design, Blue Point Jewellery & Findings, eConfidence Computer Consulting, JTF Homes, Marcia Walter, Royal LePage RCR Realty, Unlimited HRM Solutions.
Frauley concluded by saying: “Tonight, we’ve celebrated the remarkable achievements of our local businesses, and I want to extend my sincere congratulations to all the deserving winners. Your dedication and excellence inspire us and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of our community.”

Photos courtesy of AlteX Academy



         

Lettters to the Editor

