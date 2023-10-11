Loss of development charges costing York Region $35.1 million and counting

York Regional Council received a mid-year financial progress report providing an update on progress to date on expenditures and objectives outlined in the 2023 Regional ...

The improved “Our King” Official Plan is being reviewed by Township staff. The review of this guiding document will help ensure King balances its growth with preserving its characteristics. Staff created an introductory discussion paper outlining some key issues.

A multi-year effort has resulted in King’s draft Village Urban Design Guidelines. Councillors were presented with the final draft Monday night, but comments and input is still being accepted by staff until Oct. 13. The guidelines include a series of design criteria and graphics that outline the design features and elements that will shape development in King and its villages.