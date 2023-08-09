Urgent mechanical repairs at Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Arena result in delayed opening

The Township of King regrets to announce a delay in the opening of the Dr. William Laceby Nobleton Arena due to unforeseen mechanical repairs to the refrigeration plant. These essential repairs have become necessary to ensure the safety and functionality of the facility, and King apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued community members and groups.

The delay is a result of an unexpected shipping delay with a crucial part required for the repairs. The ordered part, expected to arrive early August, is now expected to arrive on-site by mid-September. Consequently, considering the installation and calibration time needed, the arena is currently projected to be operational and available for use as of Nov. 1. It is essential to note that while the arena operation is affected by this delay, the facility remains open to the public for programs and rentals that utilize the community spaces.

During this period, residents may experience service disruptions with drop-in program offerings, especially during peak hours. Township staff are diligently working to accommodate affiliated children and youth organizations. Some user groups may also experience service disruptions or reduced availability. Should any user groups be impacted by this delay, they will receive direct communication from Township staff outlining the necessary adjustments to their schedules and availability.

The Township is committed to minimizing any inconvenience and will communicate alternative arrangements for affected programs and activities.

As more information and updates become available, they will be promptly shared via king.ca and the Township’s social media channels. The Township understands the anticipation surrounding the arena’s opening and sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause to our valued community members and user groups.

The Township of King places the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors as our highest priority, and we are committed to resolving this issue as swiftly as possible to ensure the arena’s smooth and safe operation.

