Schomberg’s Micaela Aguiar advances to quarterfinals as the number 1 seed in Ms. Health and Fitness Global Competition

By Jim Stewart

Schomberg resident Micaela Aguiar is ranked #1 heading into the quarterfinals of the 2023 Ms. Health & Fitness Competition.

The winner of the competition will be featured on the cover of the Muscle and Fitness HERS magazine and pocket $20,000 U.S. After five elimination rounds, the dedicated local fitness and yoga instructor was still leading the international event.

Aguiar – who described herself as a “shy and introverted person” during our meeting at The Grackle Coffee Shop on Main Street – is nonetheless “super excited and nervous simultaneously to have passed through five phases of the competition from Top 50 in the world to Top 15 to Top 10 to Top 5 to the quarterfinals of the competition.”

Aguiar is a toned and engaging trainer who acknowledged during her coffee break from her fitness regimen that “exercise has kept me grounded.” However, she also acknowledged that mobility started to become an issue for her – the residual effects of running since she was five and being a top distance runner through high school who also played competitive soccer, volleyball, and track. Aguiar’s brother was a pro soccer player in Spain, but even the best athletic genes have their limitations.

After experiencing a decline in mobility, Aguilar turned to yoga to complement her fitness routine: “Ten years ago, I lacked mobility and turned to yoga. Yoga has challenged me at multiple levels: physically, spiritually, and intellectually. It has also granted me the required flexibility to conduct the fitness sessions I lead and the yoga classes I teach.”

It’s evident that Aguiar practices what she preaches as a fitness and yoga guru for local residents: “Exercise and sports have always allowed me to release energy and deal with vulnerability. As I mention in my Warriors profile online, ‘Vulnerability is our greatest asset.’”

Aguiar’s personal story about vulnerability is compelling and inspirational: “I was illiterate until 27. Now, writing is so cathartic for me. I’m hoping people will read my story on the Ms. Health and Fitness website. I want to inspire others who have struggled and point out to them that I’m a survivor, not a victim of my circumstances.”

Aguiar’s journey of self-discovery has led to the epiphany that she’s “All about knowledge. You can always learn from others and see life as a learning adventure.” Micaela’s ultimate goal in this international fitness adventure is “to deal with my fear of putting myself out there, and I want to teach others to do the same.”

The Schomberg resident certainly puts herself “out there” in so many caring ways in King Township. She is a popular and reliable dog walker in Schomberg who attends to as many as 10 canine companions at a time. When not parading her pack of pups around town or leading a fitness session at “Intentions” at Pottageville, Micaela is tending compassionately to the needs of local families as the manager of the King City Cemetery or maintaining her animal sanctuary that includes a rescue bird named Cricket. Aguiar also wants to keep serving her King’s aging population to keep them mobile and active. She believes that “Sustainability is my goal as a trainer.”

The core value that permeates Micaela Aguiar was evident in her closing words at The Grackle: “I’ve always been someone who has tried to help others.”

To help Micaela Aguiar on her quest to win this international fitness competition, you are invited to go to her competition link https://mshealthandfitness.com/2023/micaela-ag and vote for the delightful dynamo from Schomberg.

What would you recommend to others who want to be fit and healthy?

Micaela Aguiar: As a yoga teacher, I try to encourage my students to focus on a quest that emphasizes inner reflection, mind to body awareness, and self-discovery. I further preface the following: allow this lifestyle change to bring physical awareness by tapping into neuromuscular connections, by exploring subtle physical intricacies, be spacious in your mind and heart, but most importantly allow this journey to tap into your greatness and defy your limitations.

How does fitness positively influence your life?

Micaela Aguiar: Though I’m fully aware of and thankful for the physical benefits of exercise; I’m mostly grateful for the physiological aspects of what exercise does for me. As I was ‘blessed’ with the following traits ­– passionate, fiery, goal-orientated – I, therefore, require exercise in order to set off the biological response to my competitive nature. In addition to my innate zealous traits, my hectic lifestyle leads to additional stress and a fitness regime offers me an opportunity to de-stress.

If you were to become the next Ms. Health and Fitness, what would you do with $20,000?

Micaela Aguiar: Having spent the last 15 years rescuing animals and many years volunteering for non-profit wildlife organizations, I understand how much time, energy, and funding goes into keeping these organizations a float. If I were to win the grand prize, I would use some of the money to continue to facilitate a haven for animals in need. I’d also like to donate a portion of the money to a few wildlife organizations that have demonstrated the greatest acts of generosity and altruism.

