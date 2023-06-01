Hit the water with amazing inflatable kayak by NIXY

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

As the crystal clear waters beckon, make it point to make waves in style.

Fun for two is guaranteed with the new inflatable kayak by U.S.-based NIXY.

This gorgeous model has a slim line design, allowing you to cruise along quite nicely on the water. The tandem kayak is built for adventure.

It’s ideal for use on lakes, rivers, and even oceans. This inflatable kayak is perfect for touring, travel, fitness, fishing, and pets, without the hassle of a hard kayak. This NIXY inflatable kayak is portable and easy to carry.

It’s a breeze to inflate and deflate, increasing its appeal. It takes only minutes through convenient inflation valves. The package also comes with your own pump.

Saving time allows you more time exploring out on the water.

It comes with quality hybrid carbon fiber paddles and seats. The adjustable kayak seats designed to last and handle the roughest aquatic environments. They’re sturdy and strong, providing the right amount of support and comfort. Many competitors have flimsy, inflatable seats that provide little in the way of snugness.

The is the total package. It includes all the accessories – dual-chamber pump, two inflatable cushions, convenient grab handles, multiple mounting points, a tool-less universal FCS fin box, and a bungee system on the nose and tail. What’s more, it fits into a handy, three-wheel carrying bag, much like a large duffel bag or suitcase, with shoulder straps.

The NIXY Inflatable Kayak is perfect for families and thrill-seekers who want to make memories and dive into their next adventure on the water.

And making memories is what summer is all about, isn’t it?

Its versatile, high-performance design lets you go fishing, touring, and traveling with ease. You can also use this kayak for fitness, exercise, and even taking your pets out on the open water to breathe fresh air and explore nature alongside you.

This really is taking your kayaking experience to the next level.

It comes in aqua and yellow.

This is an amazing product, a tough competitor with any other kayaks on the market.

This one, at 12-feet, six inches long, is one of the better ones to be sure. With a 600-pound capacity, it’s more than capable of carrying two adults, a dog, your lunch, even backpacking supplies. At only 33 pounds, it’s easy enough to carry and the suitcase-style case with wheels makes this incredibly easy to pack, carry and maneuver.

With this kayak, you don’t feel tight or confined, or sitting too low in the water.

It’s built like a tank, and is also quite aesthetically pleasing. Nixy spared nothing in creating a very high-caliber product.

You will want to spend hours in this kayak, exploring, fishing or just chilling. With some food and water, maybe some music, you will never want to come ashore.

You would be very hard pressed to find one, with all these features and accessories, for a comparable price.

Known for making solid and proven paddle boards (SUPs), NIXY ships to Canada and you can also find them online at Amazon.

You can also order directly from their website, at https://nixysports.com/ or call 844-649-9787. They ship quickly and efficiently.

What are you waiting for?

