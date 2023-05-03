Govee lights up your home, all year long

By Mark Pavilons

Editor

Lighting up your home and yard is sure to bring a smile to your face.

When entertaining, or just relaxing under the stars this summer, add a little colour to your life,

Adorn your home with a set of decorative permanent outdoor lights designed for any occasion. The lights, by Govee, can be installed on the eaves, fences, or corridors to create visually appealing home decor.

They may be small, but boy are they mighty. And they give off the most beautiful hues of lights for all occasions.

Not only are they less intrusive than large bulbs hanging from your eaves, they produce eye-catching lighting effects. You control them via the Govee Home App or voice assistants, changing the colours, tones and special effects at any moment.

While they really shine during the holidays, these are meant for daily, year-round decoration. Just think about making your house sparkle for birthdays, anniversaries, gender reveal parties and more.

Turn them red for Canada Day, and make them blue to cheer on your favourite hockey team.

Aside from the pleasant aesthetics, this feature really adds to your home’s curb appeal.

These come with adhesive backs, as well as screw-in clips to ensure the lights are secure and never need adjusting or fiddling.

To me, it only seems logical to attach them to the soffits, which provide a smooth, flat surface.

The company notes it will stick to wood, cement board, metal or vinyl. It’s weather resistant and Govee says they will last roughly 50,000 hours.

If you don’t have a large home, these can be used on balconies, railings – virtually anywhere you like.

It comes in a 100-foot strip, which is perfect for most roof lines or applications.

The lights are brought to live by RGBIC, the latest light displaying technology of Govee. It features advanced IC (Independent Control) chip which produces multiple colors on one strip of light simultaneously. You’ll be mesmerized at the vivid colors constantly chasing or flowing like a rainbow. Say goodbye to boring RGB solid-colored lighting.

It’s a bargain for the price and these are way ahead of the competition.

It’s great value for the money, plus they’re a lot of fun. And the company offers fast shipping.

Govee not only makes your life smarter, it makes it a lot brighter, too.

Fast shipping and Govee offers great customer service and trouble shooting.

For more, visit www.govee.com

Readers can use the following code for 20% off orders: KingWeekly.

