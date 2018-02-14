Juvenile Rebellion open OMHA campaign with a win

February 14, 2018 · 0 Comments
The Juvenile King Rebellion took game one of their OMHA opening round series with the Bradford Bulldogs 7-4 at Trisan Centre on Sunday.
By Jake Courtepatte
The Juvenile Rebellion are off on the right foot in their attempt to reach their fifth OMHA championship in a row.
Opening the 2017-18 provincial campaign on Sunday against the Bradford Bulldogs, the Rebellion earned a decisive 7-4 victory to take the lead in the first round series.
All was not well off the opening draw at the Trisan Centre in Schomberg, when Bradford beat goaltender Justin Kolar on the first shot of the game, though Kolar settled in nicely for the remainder of the first period.
Taking a 1-1 tie to the intermission, Christopher Abad restored the hometown lead early in the second when he ripped a wrist shot from in close.
After Bradford managed to tie it back up, it was Mitch Harknett who put the Rebellion up for good, taking it in himself from centre and flipping it over the downed Bradford goaltender for a 3-2 lead.
James Barber’s feed from behind the net set up Matt Toffoli for the Rebellion’s fourth goal of the game, while Derek Biersteker was the recipient of a Barber pass early in the third to make it 5-2.
Bradford staged somewhat of a comeback, making it 6-4 with under four minutes to go despite a marker from Kyle Jacobs, though Cameron Zinner added an empty netter to secure the King win.
The Juvenile Schomberg Red Wings, as the team was known prior to the 2017-18 season, were runners-up in the two previous OMHA playoffs, champions in 2014-15, and runners-up as well in 2013-14.
The Juvies visit Bradford for game two of the best-of-seven series on Saturday, before returning to the Trisan Centre on Sunday for game three.
Puck drop Sunday is set for 6:30 p.m.
For schedules, visit www.kingminorhockey.com.
