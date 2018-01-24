Budget presentation Jan. 29

January 24, 2018 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Guided by a frugal balancing act, King Township staff are putting the final touches on the 2018 budget. It will come as a pleasant surprise to some property owners.
Staff have worked hard to level the playing field and iron out the historic differences in the tax rate from village to village. A comprehensive mill rate, along with some belt-tightening could see some homeowners getting a tax break this year.
New growth in King has boosted municipal coffers, allowing staff to actually reduce the tax rate for the first time in recent memory.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said they’ve been mindful of the impacts on taxpayers and the no-frills budget covers priorities and addresses needs.
While the tax rate may drop, that doesn’t mean all property owners will see a break. Property assessment is controlled by MPAC and the phased-in assessments will still see some property owners paying more.
The budget presentation will take place at a special council meeting Jan. 29 starting at 6 p.m.
