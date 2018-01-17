Headline News

Sign bylaw sent back for final tweaking

January 17, 2018   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

A request by a King City business led councillors to send its revamped sign bylaw back to staff for one final revision.
King council was ready to pass the new and improved sign bylaw Jan. 8, but deferred the matter after a local business asked for added signage for the King’s Ridge Market.
The long-awaited bylaw was heralded by council, staff and the Chamber of Commerce, after almost two years of discussions.
Council was poised to enact the bylaw, when local businessman Andy Nemes, who runs the Benjamin Moore outlet, made a request. He’s also a board member of the King Chamber of Commerce.
Nemes noted the plaza boasts some 400 metres of frontage on King Road and the bylaw permits one sign every 96 metres. But there’s a limit and as it stands, the bylaw would allow for two mobile signs on King Road and two on Dufferin. Nemes said as a business owner, he needs to promote his business a few times each year. These mobile signs are “very important to tenants in the plaza.”
He asked for a minor change to the bylaw, allowing three signs along King Road.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he’s hesitant to change the wording in the bylaw, and would prefer looking at this on a site-specific basis. There is some flexibility built into the bylaw, he noted.
Councillor David Boyd was also reluctant to amend the bylaw.
Staff noted the new bylaw does allow for increased marketing opportunities and they can always look at site-specific requests in the future.
Mayor Pellegrini added he’s torn on this one because on one hand, the Township is an avid supporter of local business, and on the other he doesn’t want to create an eyesore with mobile signs. The bylaw itself came about as a result of “sign pollution.”
Councillor Mortelliti added that technology today allows for alternatives to mobile signs.
The motion was deferred to allow staff to look at accommodating the needs of King’s Ridge and the tenants. When fully built, the complex will house roughly 30 businesses.
“Signs remain an important part of marketing a local business,” commented Chamber president Tom Allen, at a previous delegation to council.
There are challenges in dealing with strip malls with numerous tenants. Staff did concede they would allow more signs per frontage and apply a break period for the same tenant.
“This new Sign Bylaw will provide for new signage opportunities,” staff noted. “Further, this bylaw will ensure signage in the Township is enforceable and in alignment with provincial legislation … The draft Sign Bylaw … is a bylaw that fairly reflects revised permissions as identified through engagement with the Sign Working Group.”
Since its implementation in 2013, concerns were raised by the business community and the King Chamber of Commerce. A Chamber survey and forum gathered input, and revealed most felt the bylaw was too restrictive regarding certain types of signage and methods of advertising.
Staff has been working closely with the Chamber and a working group was formed to find reasonable solutions. One of the main issues raised by the working group was that more common and emerging signage and marketing trends were being permitted in other communities.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Kingscross considered the ‘Bridle Path of the North’

If you take an aerial view of Kingscross, you’ll see a mosaic of properties and homes that epitomizes the new iteration of King Township. This historic estate subdivision was one of the first in the GTA to set the bar high in terms of beautiful homes on beautiful lots.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

Commentaries

Past, present and future are all connected

Mark Pavilons If you have to look back, keep one foot on the gas! What I mean by that is remembering your past is important, ...

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Let’s eliminate all senseless deaths in the world!

More often than not, our species is reactionary. Try as we may to be proactive, all too often we’re picking up the pieces of ill conceived plans and policy decisions. In society, we don’t really notice an issue unless it’s thrown in our faces. These same faces tend ot be buried in our phones or smart devices.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Megatrends: Sustainability Summit 2017

Put those three quotes together and you have a basic idea of what the 3M Corporation was trying to accomplish in one day at their Sustainability Summit 2017 on Global Megatrends. It took place near King City at the magnificent Kingbridge Conference and Retreat Centre, and it was my honour to interview the opening keynote speaker, Richard A. Matthew (BA McGill; PhD Princeton), Associate Dean for International Programs and Professor of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California at Irvine.

Questionable studies, spending raise my eyebrows

We often hear about a “new study” that reveals some weird fact about our current lifestyle. They make the headlines and are repeated on the radio. Some have made me smile and laugh, while others left me with a look of consternation. The latest left me shaking my head.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open