General News

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

January 10, 2018   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces.
Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder.
Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.
Ranging from one to three passengers, PVEs are stand-alone units that can be installed in as little as a day and a half. The elevator platform is raised and lowered by air pressure, making the PVE efficient, green and quite beautiful. The company calls it “a work of art powered by air.”
And it really is quite something.
Hard at Work owner Peter McCarthy has ordered 10 units and his crew are ready to install them in custom home builds. He will install one of these in his own home in Kingscross.
It’s a transportation vehicle in a bubble, with a small footprint that can be mounted on any flat surface.
What’s most impressive is what the PVE lacks – there’s no need for a pit, hoistway or machinery. It basically uses suction to raise the car and air pressure to lower it gently to the ground floor. Fewer parts means minimal maintenance. It comes complete with a braking system and in the event of a power failure, the elevator cab automatically descends to the lowest level and the doors open.
Its modern and aesthetically pleasing design results in an architectural marvel with 360-degree visibility. For those with an amazing view out of any window, the PVE enhances it. As a bonus, the cab can be ordered with a seat and phone.
McCarthy said he came across the PVE when looking for a mobility option for his father-in-law. Many seniors who find stairs challenging have only two options – install a lift of some sort or sell their home and move into a bungalow, away from friends and family.
The PVE, McCarthy pointed out, is the least invasive and actually adds value to a home. It’s not seen as an assistive device, but a piece of modern art.
“This is a work of art,” he said. “You want to showcase it.”
Elevators are part of every custom build they do. In most cases, new builds have to be designed around the elevator shaft, but now, the plans can move ahead without the burden of added structural elements.
Hard at Work’s reputation has spread and business is booming for the niche builder. McCarthy said he’s a big promoter of King Township and enjoys helping people create their dream home here. His success is a boom to King, too. His builds, and clients, bring focus and attention to the municipality.
McCarthy is a big believer in answering the door when opportunity comes knocking. The toughest part is time management but he’s got his sights set on even more things in 2018.
Hard at Work plans to introduce the area to fantastic outdoor teak furniture, imported from Ecuador.
McCarthy pointed out that it’s easy for entrepreneurs to invest money in projects. It’s time and passion that are key. He’s not motivated by fortune, but creating a myriad of success stories for himself and his clients.
He pointed out that building and maintaining a solid reputation is the main motivator.
“It’s extremely difficult to be successful and have a good reputation,” he said. “That’s important to me.”
To that end, McCarthy surrounds himself with great, talented associates, employees and products. McCarthy said he owes much of his success to his partner and son-in-law Vince Oppedisano.
“Vince is the hardest working person I know and he frees up my time to expand our growing operations.”
For more, visit www.hardatwork.com and look for some innovative things from them in 2018.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces. Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder. Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.

Actor Enrico Colantoni wants to continue to inspire

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill That courage has propelled actor Enrico Colantoni through a long career, one that’s far from final. The successful TV and movie actor has had a busy 2017.

King artist Julia Tomlinson debuts on The Launch

Julia Tomlinson thought she could, so she did. And boy what an impact this singer-songwriter has made. Tomlinson makes her national debut along with CTV’s original music show, The Launch, Jan. 10. The soulful 23-year-old is among 30 artists chosen to perform in this ground-breaking, six-episode series.

King Township is embracing green vehicles

In yet another testament to King’s green ideology, councillors and residents alike are embracing electric vehicles. King’s discerning motoring public is definitely seeing green when it comes to their preferred mode of transportation.

Fincham’s Harness Shop closes after four decades in Nobleton

It is with at least some mixed feelings that Brian and Lauryn Sinnott are closing the doors at Fincham’s Harness Shop at the end of the year. After all, the shop has been a fixture in Nobleton for over four decades and they have made a lot of friends and acquaintances over the years. However, the Sinnotts have decided it’s time to retire and move on to some new adventures.

John Ciarallo honoured through ‘Portraits of Giving’

The efforts of a very special King resident and entrepreneur is being showcased through the annual Portraits of Giving. The display, currently at the King Heritage and Cultural Centre, includes John Ciarallo, community cornerstone and owner of John’s No Frills in Nobleton.

Allstone installs massive rock art pieces in Scarborough park

The handiwork of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products is now proudly displayed at a Scarborough park. Allstone’s Joe Melo and his crew placed several massive granite pieces at Knob Hill Park, wrapping up the work Nov. 30.

Resident fights depression by assuming advocacy role

Charlotte Livingston is on a mission and this “rebel” has a new cause, one that can impact many people from all walks of life. Charlotte and her husband George planning to presenting an improved compact version of a proven medical treatment.

Helping others continues to motivate Joan Kelley Walker

Joan Kelley Walker leads by example. Juggling a hectic schedule and wearing many hats, Walker is a strong woman, loving wife and mother. Underneath her calm, cool exterior is unbridled passion for what matters most – helping others and remaining true to herself.

King’s Sarain Fox shares stories and a call to action

You can’t talk about Canada without including our Indigenous people. A CBC/Radio-Canada yearbook has brought some fascinating stories to the forefront. To mark the country’s 150th, CBC launched “What’s Your Story? – A Canada 2017 Yearbook.” It’s a collection of over 150 stories, perspectives and photographs that create a fascinating snapshot of the people, places, things and events that tell a story of who we are now and where we are headed together as a nation.

Commentaries

Understanding our wants and needs

Human beings are constantly torn between their wants and needs. We’re always trying to fill the voids, those hollow spaces in our hearts, minds and bodies.

Our inner character will stand the test of time

We all struggle, from time to time, with our purpose in life. We contemplate our role and our responsibilities. We stress over the little and the big things. Parents can offer our children some guidance and gems of wisdom. Of course, given the whirlwind changes in society over the past decade, some of our “wisdom” may be a tad out of date.

Community newspapers are vital

The closure today of 36 Canadian newspapers came a shock to many last week. It was called a “threat to democracy” by union representatives. A swap between Postmedia Network Canada and Torstar saw a closure of 36 of the 41 acquired publications.

Re-examining fatherhood and faith

I no longer have a dad to provide fatherly advice. I no longer have a mom or big sister to help me get in touch with my feminine side. It’s been some time since I had any of these shoulders to lean on. We make do with what we have and what we’ve been given.

Let’s eliminate all senseless deaths in the world!

More often than not, our species is reactionary. Try as we may to be proactive, all too often we’re picking up the pieces of ill conceived plans and policy decisions. In society, we don’t really notice an issue unless it’s thrown in our faces. These same faces tend ot be buried in our phones or smart devices.

Universe2go boosts amateur astronomy

You can’t argue with Plato or Sagan. Our species had long held a fascination in those pinholes in the fabric of the night sky.

Megatrends: Sustainability Summit 2017

Put those three quotes together and you have a basic idea of what the 3M Corporation was trying to accomplish in one day at their Sustainability Summit 2017 on Global Megatrends. It took place near King City at the magnificent Kingbridge Conference and Retreat Centre, and it was my honour to interview the opening keynote speaker, Richard A. Matthew (BA McGill; PhD Princeton), Associate Dean for International Programs and Professor of Urban Planning and Public Policy at the University of California at Irvine.

Questionable studies, spending raise my eyebrows

We often hear about a “new study” that reveals some weird fact about our current lifestyle. They make the headlines and are repeated on the radio. Some have made me smile and laugh, while others left me with a look of consternation. The latest left me shaking my head.

Making room for maryjane!

It seems like it’s out with the old, in with the new. And yet, I’m not sure how we humble humans would explain the pending widespread legal sale of marijuana in this country of ours.

Automation threatens our current workforce

I love the idea of robots serving humankind, and wonder just how long it will be before we see them running amok on city streets. We’re a society in transition, and we’re facing a real foe in the name of progress. It’s estimated that almost half of our national labour force is at risk of losing their jobs to automation within the next 10 to 20 years. This is alarming.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open