King entrepreneur offers innovative vacuum elevators

By Mark Pavilons
Technological innovations have a way of weaving their way into our living spaces.
Never before has owning an elevator in your home been so easy, thanks to a Kingscross specialty home builder.
Hard at Work Elevator is the GTA distributor of Pneumatic Vacuum Elevators (PVE), the most stunning plug-and-play home innovation. Powered by air, the PVE is the newest addition to any home, condo or cottage, upping the ante tremendously. It’s so simple, it’s amazing.
Ranging from one to three passengers, PVEs are stand-alone units that can be installed in as little as a day and a half. The elevator platform is raised and lowered by air pressure, making the PVE efficient, green and quite beautiful. The company calls it “a work of art powered by air.”
And it really is quite something.
Hard at Work owner Peter McCarthy has ordered 10 units and his crew are ready to install them in custom home builds. He will install one of these in his own home in Kingscross.
It’s a transportation vehicle in a bubble, with a small footprint that can be mounted on any flat surface.
What’s most impressive is what the PVE lacks – there’s no need for a pit, hoistway or machinery. It basically uses suction to raise the car and air pressure to lower it gently to the ground floor. Fewer parts means minimal maintenance. It comes complete with a braking system and in the event of a power failure, the elevator cab automatically descends to the lowest level and the doors open.
Its modern and aesthetically pleasing design results in an architectural marvel with 360-degree visibility. For those with an amazing view out of any window, the PVE enhances it. As a bonus, the cab can be ordered with a seat and phone.
McCarthy said he came across the PVE when looking for a mobility option for his father-in-law. Many seniors who find stairs challenging have only two options – install a lift of some sort or sell their home and move into a bungalow, away from friends and family.
The PVE, McCarthy pointed out, is the least invasive and actually adds value to a home. It’s not seen as an assistive device, but a piece of modern art.
“This is a work of art,” he said. “You want to showcase it.”
Elevators are part of every custom build they do. In most cases, new builds have to be designed around the elevator shaft, but now, the plans can move ahead without the burden of added structural elements.
Hard at Work’s reputation has spread and business is booming for the niche builder. McCarthy said he’s a big promoter of King Township and enjoys helping people create their dream home here. His success is a boom to King, too. His builds, and clients, bring focus and attention to the municipality.
McCarthy is a big believer in answering the door when opportunity comes knocking. The toughest part is time management but he’s got his sights set on even more things in 2018.
Hard at Work plans to introduce the area to fantastic outdoor teak furniture, imported from Ecuador.
McCarthy pointed out that it’s easy for entrepreneurs to invest money in projects. It’s time and passion that are key. He’s not motivated by fortune, but creating a myriad of success stories for himself and his clients.
He pointed out that building and maintaining a solid reputation is the main motivator.
“It’s extremely difficult to be successful and have a good reputation,” he said. “That’s important to me.”
To that end, McCarthy surrounds himself with great, talented associates, employees and products. McCarthy said he owes much of his success to his partner and son-in-law Vince Oppedisano.
“Vince is the hardest working person I know and he frees up my time to expand our growing operations.”
For more, visit www.hardatwork.com and look for some innovative things from them in 2018.
