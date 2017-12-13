Body found in King Township

December 13, 2017 · 0 Comments
York Regional Police Homicide Unit is investigating and seeking witnesses after a body was found in the Township of King.
On Friday, Dec. 8, at approximately 4:40 p.m., York Regional Police responded to a construction site located in the area of Jane Street and Mount Mellick Drive, after reports that a body of a deceased male was located.
The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and are appealing for anyone who observed anything suspicious in the area to please come forward.
The victim has been identified as Richard Layton, 46, of no fixed address. He was known to frequent the area of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street in Toronto. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who knows him and may have seen him in the area prior to December 8, 2017.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7865, or email the Homicide Unit at homicide@yrp.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com, or text your tip to CRIMES (274637) starting with the word YORK.
