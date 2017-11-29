General News

Jazz greats in King's countryside

November 29, 2017

By Mark Pavilons

Jazz is not only alive and well in rural King, it’s growing in popularity.
Singer, songwriter Michele Mele is bucking the trend, and is leading the charge in a resurgence of jazz music. Her country home has become an intimate haven for Canada’s best jazz performers, and her regular concerts are drawing visitors from far and wide.
Mele said so far this year, the sold-out concerts are very well received, with many regular visitors. The quality of artists is the main draw, and the word is spreading throughout King about the quality of these intimate events.
The pleasant, comfortable country setting lends it self to the smooth sounds of jazz. The events are all family friendly.
The upcoming concert not only ushers in the holidays, but showcases several top musicians. It will take place Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Mele residence at 15785 8th Concession.
Mele will host the Guido Basso Quartet, including Bernie Senensky on piano, Neil Swainson on bass and Ben Riley on drums.
Basso was a member of Rob McConnell and the Boss Brass. He is a trumpeter, flugelhornist, harmonica-player, arranger, composer, and conductor. He has performed with the likes of featuring Dizzy Gillespie, Quincy Jones, Woody Herman, Benny Goodman, Duke Ellington, and Count Basie.
Mele will join the quartet and this promises to be a must-attend, feel-good event just before the holidays. Mele offers up her Fazioli piano, considered one of the best in the world.
Her newest project is “Universe in a Kiss,” 75 minutes of original songs, performed live on stage. Accompanied by an orchestral soundtrack, enhanced with aerial works by circus performers, Universe in a Kiss is magical production. It offers an almost inexplicable connection of human hearts, one that arose billions of years ago out of cosmic dust. The universe has been expanding ever since, and Mele has tapped into that.
Mele said she would love to present this show at a King venue in 2018.
Also, Mele wants to organize and present a jazz festival in King this summer. She also wants to showcase the talents of our younger musicians, and offer up a youth series, featuring aspiring talented artists in their 20s.
Mele is also has a four-song holiday mix, “Cozy Christmas.” It’s four classic songs with her personal twist.
Mele and her Concerts at Michele’s offer world-class talent you just can’t find anywhere else. Rekindle your passion for music at Michele’s!
Tickets for the upcoming concert are only $30 online or $35 at the door. Visit www.BrownPaperTickets.com
For more about Michele, visit https://www.michelemele.com

         

Letters to the Editor

