King Fire continues to be an innovative leader

November 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
As the final touches are being put on King’s Fire Master Plan, the municipality is poised to become the first in Canada to receive international excellence.
With the master plan in place and the implementation of the joint Collaboration and Innovation Report, King Fire and Emergency Services hopes to attain accreditation with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI). Accreditation is a comprehensive assessment and quality improvement model that leads to a more efficient and effective emergency service organization. The CFAI accreditation process provides a well-defined, internationally-recognized benchmark system to measure the quality of fire and emergency services.
Through this accreditation, KFES will continually improve and build on its already stellar reputation.
According to Lyle Quan, CFO, Emergency Management & Training Inc., if successful, King will be the first in Canada, and second in North America, to reach this “milestone of excellence.” It will make King a cutting-edge service.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he’s “super proud” of this. “This is proof that we are one of the finest services. We should sing it loud and proud.”
Quan noted the approval of the FMP and Collaboration and Innovation report will form the guiding documents and give Fire Chief Jim Wall a clear direction.
The creation of the fire master plans was a joint venture among King, Georgina, East Gwillimbury, Whitchurch-Stouffville services. They’ve combined efforts to find innovative efficiencies over the past 10 to 15 years. The CAOs of the Northern 6 municipalities continue to work together to streamline these efficiencies even further. On th horizon will be ground-breaking service delivery options.
A high level assessment was done to examine areas of improvement among the N6 in 2016. A number of strategic and operational areas were identified and have become part of the Collaboration and Innovation initiative.
“The Collaboration and Innovation Report will be an effective tool to proactively address King Township’s ever-changing needs for service and to work jointly with the surrounding fire services for service improvement, increased economic stability and cost-effective hazard management strategies that considers our existing conditions and anticipates overall community growth,” said Chief Wall.
You must be logged in to post a comment.