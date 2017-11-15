Headline News

Minimum wage bill has far-reaching impacts

November 15, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Mark Pavilons

 

The provincial Bill 148 not only sets a new minimum wage standard, but its impacts will hit taxpayers where it hurts. Provisions of the bill extend to include wage parity and even impact volunteer firefighters.
All of this could add a significant financial burden to municipalities like King Township.
As King councillors and staff prepare the 2018 budget, this matter is causing some concern.
Councillor Bill Cober, at the last council meeting, asked staff about the potential impacts of Bill 148, Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, 2017.
Treasurer Allan Evelyn said everyone needs to be mindful about the changes this act brings. He said it will result in changes to salary grids and will affect King’s volunteer firefighters. The implications, he said, are “enormous.
“The financial burden is real,” he stressed.
Cober stressed it’s important for everyone – especially the public – to be aware of these sweeping impacts and significant costs associated with Bil 148.
King CAO Susan Plamondon said they’ve had discussions with staff at Queen’s Park, who said the intention of the bill was not to impact emergency services. Municipalities have been assured, but so far, no word has come from the Province. What’s needed, she said, are amendments to the Act.
The proposed changes address rates of pay, dates and times employees are scheduled to work and/or be on call, as well as working on public holidays.
All of these things, Plamondon said, will impact how the Township schedules its staff.
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) shares local concerns.
AMO President Lynn Dollin was at Queen’s Park last week, advocating for changes that would ensure effective and affordable public safety/emergency response.
“We depend on on-call and stand-by workers to step in during major storms, disasters and other emergencies,” said Dollin. “Collective agreements are negotiated to reflect these unique roles, and ensure fair compensation and treatment for these important workers.”
Dollin is seeking amendments to fix the unintended consequences of Bill 148. For example, the bill would require matching pay for full-time and stand-by workers, and additional payments for on-call work, even volunteer firefighters.
“The Province agrees that municipal governments weren’t the intended target of this bill. In fact municipal governments are employers of choice within their communities,” Dollin said.
Municipal governments have been tallying the costs of the Bill 148’s requirements. For some small and large urban municipalities the costs are upwards of $1 to $2 million per year.
“Across Ontario municipal costs are already rising at about $1 billion per year, often driven by provincial laws and this is a text book example,” Dollin added. “If they don’t amend the bill, municipalities will be forced to either greatly increase property taxes, reduce local services – or both.”
Tom Allen, president of the King Chamber of Commerce, said the legislation is far more costly for all employers.
“What do we think employers will do? Cut jobs, reduce service, increase prices,” he said. “Look for municipalities to increase taxes to pay for the Province’s new rules. I do not understand why governments think the economy is static and impacts are clear. The economy is dynamic, for every action there are several reactions.”

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

The legacy of King’s Koffler Scientific Reserve

The beginning of his obituary says it all: “KOFFLER, Murray Bernard On Sunday, November 5, 2017 passed on at his home. Murray Koffler – A man who lived his vision to leave this world in a better place than when he entered it. A man who loved and was loved by his family, his friends and all those he touched globally regardless of race, religion, or status.” One of those better places is at the Koffler Scientific Reserve right here in King. Most of us who love living or walking or just visiting in King know what a jewel it is, like a breathing, purifying oasis above the city of Toronto. And most of us want to protect it from the surging growth spreading north.

Pamper yourself with the ultimate in luxury air travel

Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore once said that commercial airplane travel has a habit of making you look like your passport photo. On the flip-side, private jet travel is a way to make you look and feel like a million bucks. And given today’s fast-paced competitive world, it makes perfect business sense.

Marylake in spotlight of new book

The iconic Marylake Shrine served as the ideal backdrop for a historic event recently. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, was officially launched at an event attended by many supporters and dignitaries.

Praise abounds for all who helped make C150 Global Odyssey a success

Individual achievements are almost always bolstered by a strong support network. The Canada 150 Global Odyssey involved all hands on deck. In achieving several world firsts, the historic flight involved much more than the commitment and talents of three dedicated pilots.

Spark Innovations helps design the future

The power of creation is an awesome thing. But it’s not limited to gods. The creators at King’s Spark Innovations do it on a daily basis. There, in the studio in King City, designers and engineers build “better mousetraps” for their wide range of clients.

Colantoni kicks off 2nd season of Travelers

Enrico Colantoni has reappeared on the small screen, and he did literally by stealing the character. The Nobleton actor, hot on the heels of the six-part crime series Bad Blood, kicked off the second season of the Canadian science fiction-drama Travelers.

King Township shines the ‘Spotlight on Local Businesses’ at breakfast

  It was only fitting that during Small Business Week, King Township unveiled the four businesses being recognized this year for the roles they play ...

Making smiles for the past 20 years

Children battling sickness or terminal illness are among the strongest superheroes on the planet. As we all know, every superhero has to have a sidekick, or “hero support.” Smiles of Innocence Memorial Charity has been providing that support for two decades. The charity was founded by long-time King residents John and Anna Povegliano, following the death of their four-year-old son Daniel in 1996.

‘The Road to Marylake’ paints a picture of King’s past

The evolution of an iconic King Township property comes to life in historic fashion. “The Road to Marylake,” by author Kelly Mathews, provides the only comprehensive story about the creation and continued use of the former country estate of one of Canada’s richest men. The history of Marylake and Sir Henry Pellatt is as much a story about Canadian heritage as it is about King Township and one of our founding fathers.

Local businesses in the limelight at Chamber awards night

Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy. The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open