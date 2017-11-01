King Rebellion victorious in inaugural tournament

November 1, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
Sometimes one is all you need.
A tense atmosphere filled the Trisan Centre on Sunday afternoon for the final showdown of the inaugural King Classic Tournament, with the hometown Rebellion taking on the rival Stouffville Clippers.
With goaltending as the highlight at both ends, King’s goal on a scramble mid-way through the second period was enough to raise the first banner for the budding organization.
The Rebellion’s most veteran squad kicked off the tournament on Friday with a 1-1 tie against the TNT Tornados, before a 2-0 shutout of the Barrie Colts that night.
The A squad then went on a perfect shutout streak for the rest of the tournament, shutting out the Rebellion AE team 5-0 before a 1-0 win over the Clippers in the Sunday morning semis, setting up the afternoon rematch.
The Peewee A and Bantam A Rebellion also reached their division’s finals, though they fell to the Markham Waxers and Caledon Hawks respectively.
Orillia was the champion of the tournament’s Novice division, while Port Credit took the gold in Atom.
The Rebellion will host their second tournament of the season at the end of November.
