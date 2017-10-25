Second phase of Nobleton sewer works progresses

October 25, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
As King Township moves forward with phase two of the Nobleton sanitary sewer works, councillors are pleased the costs to homeowners have been kept down.
Ainley and Associates will conduct the design, contract administration and inspection aspects of the two contracts associated with the project. Homeowners will get a breakdown of the proposed capital charge amount of $21,870 per household. The Township will also apply for grant funding through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund.
There were no public delegations at council. Councillor David Boyd noted this is a substantial amount of money for homeowners and he praised the collaborative effort between council and staff to bring the costs down.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini said he’s proud of staff and he’s pleased he can look residents in the eye and say “we got the price.”
“It’s the most responsible and respectable thing we’ve done,” he added.
The Township requires an easement for the sewer outlet to King Road, and plans are under way to acquire the needed land. This summer, King got word tha tit will receive funding from the Clean Water and wastewater Fund.
Initially, phase two involved 63 properties but the Township plans to add 11 more properties on Russell Snider, with an option to extend even farther north. Staff will host a public meeting soon to introduce the project team, and provide schedules and costs to residents.
The estimated cost of the building the sewer, watermain and road work for phase two (areas 1 & 2) is pegged at between $5.1 and $5.9 million. The net cost is estimated at between $2.8 and $3.6 million.
Staff noted that phase one took more than five years to complete. Costs have risen substantially since then, and if council delayed phase two any longer, it would only add to the costs down the road.
