New resident amazed by treatment in King

October 18, 2017
On the day of my move to King City I got a parking ticket just steps away from my house while the movers were unloading. I paid the $40 ticket with a cheque and a note that saying that I had no idea of the rules that restrict residents from parking on my side of the street.
My cheque was mailed back to me by the Township.
The house I moved into had no window treatment covering what is referred to as the eyebrow of the window in my bedroom. My bedroom faces east where the sun comes up. I couldn’t sleep for three days. In a panic I rushed over to Design on King literally up the street from me.
Everyone was super busy, but when I explained my predicament of not being able to sleep and that I was going through chemotherapy, a young employee went right to the owner in the back room and asked how they could help me.
The owner assured me that he could cover the eyebrow with thick paper until I got better to do something more permanent.
Despite their hectic afternoon with customers in and out, the two dropped everything and came to my house to cover the window.
The owner did not charge me for materials or their time. Nor did they ask for my name and number to push any future business on me.
I found this to be incredibly selfless.
I have lived in three different municipalities of the GTA. No merchant or city hall/town has demonstrated such kindness. I think it’s depictive of the people who live/work in King City.
Within days of my kids and I moving to King City we were welcomed with great compassion.
That was early September and still it warms my heart as I’m struggling with my illness.
Adriana Dominicis
