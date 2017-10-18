Public input needed as King plans recreation centre

October 18, 2017 · 0 Comments
What do you want to see in a new recreation centre?
That’s the question King Township is asking residents as it starts the process of planning the centre which will be located on the south-east corner of Seneca College’s King campus.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for King Township,” said Mayor Steve Pellegrini. “It’s not too often that a municipality can build a multi-use recreation facility on such a great location. We want to ensure it meets the needs of residents in the near- and long-term. The best way to do that is ask them what they’d like to see built.”
The agreement between Seneca and King would see Seneca lease 25 acres to King for 60 years at a nominal rate.
As well, more than 80 per cent of the $32 million estimated cost to build the centre will be covered by developer contributions.
“The financial terms are very favourable to King,” said Pellegrini. “Not only are we getting a large parcel of land in a prime, central location, we’re getting it at a rate providing excellent value for money. And we’re not asking current residents to take on a heavy load to get it built. Instead the lion’s share will be paid for by new development.”
Headed by King’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Department, the consultation process will include several engagement opportunities for residents, including online and at township facilities.
“Capturing feedback from residents is an important part of the planning of the new facility,” said Parks, Recreation and Culture director Chris Fasciano. “Building a facility that meets the real needs of the community is the best way to ensure its success.”
There are several ways residents can provide that feedback.
One way is by completing a survey either online or in person at the municipal offices at 2075 King Rd., the Trisan Centre in Schomberg or the Dr. William Laceby Community Center and Arena in Nobleton.
“The theme of the feedback campaign is ‘thoughts become ideas and ideas become reality’,” said Fasciano. “We want residents to know that we value their input since, ultimately, they are the experts on what they would like the facility to include.”
There will also be a series of public information sessions during the consultation process.
“The end goal is to build a facility the residents will be proud of,” said Mayor Pellegrini. “They deserve a great facility and the best way to make that happen is by doing a lot of listening during the consultation process.”
