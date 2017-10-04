Local businesses in the limelight at Chamber awards night

October 4, 2017 · 0 Comments
The King Weekly Sentinel received the People’s Choice Award from the King Chamber of Commerce. Editor Mark Pavilons was joined by General Manager Zach Shoub and Doug Sherritt, sales representative.
Photo courtesy of Melanie Bell, snapd Aurora
By Mark Pavilons
Small business is often the backbone of a thriving local economy.
The efforts of King’s entrepreneurs – both established businesses and new ones alike – were congratulated at the annual Excellence in Business Awards Dinner. The 9th annual event, sponsored by the King Chamber of Commerce, brought together some of King’s most successful business people, to share in the limelight.
“We all win when we support each other,” said MC and director Lucy Belperio. The Chamber, she said, treasures all local businesses.
Chamber president Tom Allen extended thanks to all of the sponsors for the evening’s offerings and awards.
He said the Chamber is gearing up for 2018 – its 10th year as an amalgamated chamber. They’re boosted by a continuity of board members and continual support from the Township of King.
Along those lines, they’re hoping to present the first King Chamber trade show in April 2018.
The Chamber aims to offer as much exposure as possible to its members. They often work behind the scenes on behalf of members and issues that affect local businesses. Chamber committee members worked on details of King’s sign bylaw, and acted as advocates for business interests.
The “main event” was the presentation of the six major awards.
Andrew Bruckner of Tree Frog presented Alison Mumford, of The Roost Cafe, with the Excellence in Small Business Award.
Mumford opened the cafe in 2016 in the Victorian-era heritage home on Keele in King City. She honed her skills as a barista in B.C., only to return home to open her shop. From day one, the Roost has been welcomed by the community and Alison has even more plans for the future.
Corey Long of Seneca College presented the Excellence in Large Business Award to Angelo Santorelli of Trisan Construction.
The company was established by Santorelli more than 30 years and grew exponentially as the years went on. Today, Trisan works in many diverse industry sectors, employing an average of 180 people in its various divisions. They specialize in infrastructure upgrades, trenchless excavation and maintenance.
The Schomberg company employs many King residents and also supports local events and causes.
Mayor Steve Pellegrini presented the Sustainable King Award to Andre Flys of Pioneer Brand Honey.
The life-long resident is a third generation beekeeper and learned much from his famous grandfather Charles Sauriol. The family now has upwards of 500 colonies of bees and sells a variety of products from their farm gate store. Flys has also been a board member of the Ontario Beekeepers Association since 2014 and is active in areas of education and advocacy.
Jim Kassam and James Monteath, of King Auto Repairs Service (KARS), presented Dr. Melisa Siragusa of Nobleton Optometry, with the Excellence in a New Business Award.
Dr. Siragusa opened Nobleton Optometry in November of 2014, after gaining valuable experience working in a variety of settings. She gained knowledge about pre- and post-operative care and spent time working in long-term care facilities. Nobleton Optometry is a full service clinic, and has an optical boutique equipped with the latest technology.
Sherry Bennett, of Bayview Concierge, received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, sponsored by Foley Restoration.
Bennett is the founder and managing director of Bayviews, which helps make life easier for those living with pain, anxiety or symptoms of post-trauma. Her company organizes nursing care and personal support care workers for clients.
Bennett, after much research and work, now offers customers help through the process of obtaining medical cannabis legally.
Education is crucial, she said and she’s gathered a team of subject-matter specialists, to create her “Let’s Talk Cannabis” series of presentations and panel discussions.
The King Weekly Sentinel newspaper won the People’s Choice Award. This award category was open to the public for nominations and Editor Mark Pavilons was thrilled to accept the honour on behalf of the Weekly Sentinel team.
The King Weekly Sentinel is a shining example of the importance of community newspapers. The Sentinel has roots in the King community dating back to the early 1970s. When it expanded to become the Weekly Sentinel, it established itself as the go-to weekly paper in King. Under the London Publishing group, the Sentinel is a valuable resource to residents. Its editorial and advertising teams go above and beyond to support all aspects of King, from local charities to business ventures, and everything in between.
“We are strong supporters of the Chamber of Commerce and all of its member businesses,” Pavilons said.
