Well deserved praise for Street Gallery organizers

September 27, 2017 · 0 Comments
The sun shone on beautiful main Street Schomberg which was alive with hundreds of visitors and over 50 artists on Sept. 17. The Schomberg Street Gallery welcomed visitors to binge on an outdoor feast of art and creativity.
Our naturally lovely town’s Main Street closed to traffic and became a strollable outdoor gallery of painting, jewellery, sculpture, photography and more, including a rare appearance by an international master of fantasy art.
Arts Society King (ASK) is overwhelmed with thanks and appreciation to all that governed this splendid day. Thank you to lead volunteers, Tom and Mara Wray, who worked so hard behind the scenes on evenings, weekends and more, to bring the event to life. They were complemented by an excellent committee of Charles Cooper, Blair Day and Holly Speers, who also assisted in various necessary details and a team of greeters who spent the day on the street helping artists move in and visitors enjoy.
ASK recently formed a partnership with King Township and their generous support of events like the Street Gallery and other various arts and culture programs, has strengthened ASK’s vision to deliver celebrations like these to the King community.
Thank you so much to generous Street Gallery sponsors including Cake Realty, the Schomberg Village Association, RBC, Brian Speers Re/Max West Realty Inc., Schomberg Dental, The Grackle Coffee Company, The Law Office of Michelle E. Hubert and the King Weekly Sentinel.
Thank you to the businesses on Main Street who worked well to help us all achieve a welcoming village to visitors from near and far. A special thank you to the Schomberg Lions Club who provided a delicious BBQ lunch and cold drinks.
Art and culture is an important aspect of a fulfilled community. King Township is fortunate to have these opportunities and celebrations. Thank you to our municipality for recognizing and supporting these initiatives. Thank you ALL for joining Arts Society King at the Schomberg Street Gallery. See you all next year! www.ArtsSocietyKing.ca
Arts Society King
