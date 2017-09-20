Sip & Savour tickets now online

September 20, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The party of the year in King is shaping up to be a star-studded affair to rival any TIFF gala.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini has been named as the honorary chair of Sip & Savour, the main fundraiser for the King Township Food Bank. Philanthropist and TV personality Joan Kelley Walker will also be a special guest.
“London Calling” is the theme for the soiree, which will be held Oct. 19 at Nobleton Lakes.
Meline Beach is serving as event coordinator and things are coming together nicely.
Organizers are still looking for donations of auction items, and any corporate sponsorships. If you can help, contact Beach at mbeach@rogers.com.
This event expects to raise roughly $40,000, which is half of the Food Bank’s annual budget needed to assist more than 200 residents of King, who struggle to make ends meet. The King Food Bank promises recipients a week of non-perishable groceries.
For more, visit www.kingtownshipfoodbank.ca
