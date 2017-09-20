Revamped visitors centre at Cold Creek

September 20, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King Township is moving ahead on redesigning the visitors’ centre at Cold Creek Conservation Area.
Council recently approved a staff request to hire Brook McIlroy as the prime consultant for the work.
This stage of the project includes design and contract administration for a 3,000-square-food expansion to the existing visitors centre.
Brook received the highest scores of bidders and their services will cost $155,805.
Funds were approved in the 2017-2018 capital budgets.
Staff said the design work could begin this month, with the aim of releasing a tender document for the work in the fall. If all goes according to plan, construction could begin in the spring of 2018.
You must be logged in to post a comment.