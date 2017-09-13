Letters

Laskay Hall is about volunteers

September 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

 

The relocation of the Laskay Hall to the King Heritage and Cultural Center was a highly intricate and successful maneuver.
The move was accepted as the best practical option by a majority of the Friends of Laskay Hall committee. We realize that the building will be well maintained and utilized in its new location. Some past and present committee members remain opposed to the relocation and we acknowledge and respect their views.
Laskay Hall has been the centre of community life for many local residents for over 150 years. This was a true community hall, built and maintained by volunteers until assumed by King Township in the mid 1980s.
Our annual Raspberry Socials and Christmas Pot Luck Dinners each continue to be attended by well over 100 people. Moving the hall out of Laskay remains difficult to accept by some.
Your recent article and other media coverage failed to acknowledge the many volunteers, past and present. These persons devoted countless hours, energy and talents to the renovation and preservation of the building and the organizing of hall events. There are far too many people to name here, but “hats-off” to all of you. You have made Laskay a better place live.
Time will tell if the magic these volunteers brought will continue now that the Laskay Hall is no longer located in Laskay. The building will live on, but will the soul? Time will tell.

 

Andy Zimmer
Chair, Friends of Laskay Hall Committee

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Council sustains CIP grant program

The importance of boosting small business in King hasn’t escaped the notice of local councillors. Council approved a staff report, calling on sustained efforts to promote grants in the Community Improvement Plan, and cementing the CIP as essential to the overall visions and goals of all three major communities in the municipality.

World of first responders revealed

The public got a chance to see the world through the eyes of our first responders last week, during the debut of the documentary, “The Other Side of the Hero.” It was unveiled in Toronto at the Regent Theatre to an enthusiastic response. This independent documentary, years in the making, takes us into that world of the first responder we rarely see: life out of uniform.

King actor part of powerful Canadian drama

Good stories make for great TV drama. Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood. The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

Council okays economic review

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open