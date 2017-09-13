Laskay Hall is about volunteers

September 13, 2017 · 0 Comments
The relocation of the Laskay Hall to the King Heritage and Cultural Center was a highly intricate and successful maneuver.
The move was accepted as the best practical option by a majority of the Friends of Laskay Hall committee. We realize that the building will be well maintained and utilized in its new location. Some past and present committee members remain opposed to the relocation and we acknowledge and respect their views.
Laskay Hall has been the centre of community life for many local residents for over 150 years. This was a true community hall, built and maintained by volunteers until assumed by King Township in the mid 1980s.
Our annual Raspberry Socials and Christmas Pot Luck Dinners each continue to be attended by well over 100 people. Moving the hall out of Laskay remains difficult to accept by some.
Your recent article and other media coverage failed to acknowledge the many volunteers, past and present. These persons devoted countless hours, energy and talents to the renovation and preservation of the building and the organizing of hall events. There are far too many people to name here, but “hats-off” to all of you. You have made Laskay a better place live.
Time will tell if the magic these volunteers brought will continue now that the Laskay Hall is no longer located in Laskay. The building will live on, but will the soul? Time will tell.
Andy Zimmer
Chair, Friends of Laskay Hall Committee
