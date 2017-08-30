Many venues join Doors Open in King Sept. 23

Good stories make for great TV drama. Canada’s organized crime is the subject of the City original series Bad Blood. The first screening of the mini-series takes place Sept. 1 at Fan Expo Canada in Toronto.

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.