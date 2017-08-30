Headline News

Many venues join Doors Open in King Sept. 23

The King Township Historical Society is excited to partner with the King Township Heritage Advisory Committee in announcing the return of Doors Open King Township 2017.
This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This is a great opportunity to visit and enjoy a “behind the scenes” glimpse of some heritage treasures located all across King Township.
The 15 participating venues have one thing in common – they continue to preserve and protect buildings that have a long-standing history in the community. Buildings that have served as former general stores, churches, schools and doctor’s offices are continuing to serve the community of King Township in new capacities such as restaurants, coffee houses, real estate offices, and more! Repurposing a heritage structure turns something from the past into something for the future, which is also a little like magic!
Participating venues this year include:
King Heritage & Cultural Centre, King City; Kingcrafts, King City; Marylake Augustinian Monastery & Shrine, King City; Engel & Volkers (St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church), King City; The Roost Café (Crawford & Maud Wells Home), King City; Hogan’s Inn, King City; The Country Day School (Eversley Schoolhouse), King City; Christ Church, Kettleby; Dorio’s Bakery (Jacob Walton, General Store & Post Office), Kettleby; Nobleton Feed Mill, Nobleton; Women’s Institute (Nobleton Community Hall), Nobleton; Dr. Vaux House, Schomberg; Sugar and Spice Bakery and Café, Schomberg; Masonic Lodge, Schomberg and The Scruffy Duck, Schomberg.
Volunteers are needed to greet visitors at each of the venues. Organizers are offering three shift options: full day, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (6 hours); morning, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (3 hours); and, afternoon, 1-4 p.m. (3 hours). This event would not be possible without the support of volunteers in our community. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact kingtownshiphistoricalsociety.com.
For more information please visit www.doorsopenontario.on.ca/kingtownship

         

Letters to the Editor

