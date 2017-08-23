Headline News

GO ramps up commuter service this September

August 23, 2017

By Brock Weir

 

Local commuters will have more options on their morning commute next month as GO Transit expands its train service along the Barrie – Toronto corridor.
Starting Sept. 2, there will be two morning train trip extensions from Maple to Allendale, and the length of the regular trains will be doubled from six cars to 12 to make the commute significantly more comfortable.
The changes were announced by Ontario Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca at the King City GO Station last week.
“With this particular change, we will have 15 minute service for the entire Barrie line during the busiest travel period,” he said. “We’re also adding one new morning and one new afternoon train on the Barrie line making all stops from Bradford to Union. We’re also adding trips to some of our busiest and most in-demand bus routes across the Region, serving commuters in Burlington, St. Catharines, Guelph, Hamilton, Mississauga and Richmond Hill.
“I want to help you envision the personal benefits of seamless connections between GO Transit’s bus and train routes, because a faster, more reliable and accessible transit service means that a promise that is made is a promise that is kept. It means you will never miss your child’s soccer game or your daughter’s dance recital, it means that you will have the flexibility, time and freedom to never miss an appointment; it means fundamentally you will be spending less time commuting and more time with the people you that you care about.”
This expansion is just one more step towards Ontario’s commitment to GO Regional Express Rail (RER) which, when brought to fruition, mean 15-minute all-day two-way train service.
King Station will receive a boost in on-site parking through upgrades scheduled for 2019, the Minister added.
“Every intention that we have to as a government is to continue and make investments in transit and transportation and we’re going to make sure we get it right and we get it done,” he said. “As the Minister of Transportation since 2014, I have had the privilege of witnessing this transformation as we work hard to create a modern, integrated and sustainable transportation network that will transform the way we experience life, work and play right around the Greater Toronto and Hamilton area. We are planning service improvements here in King Township and across the entire GO Network. This means more GO buses and more trains and, in fact, because the majority of these new train trips will be powered over time by electric engines, these trains will be quieter and cleaner than ever before.
“A transit plan like the one we are delivering is not necessarily created overnight. It takes important incremental steps along the way to build that larger and more integrated picture. It is announcements like today’s that show us that we are on the right track, that we are collectively building a future that is faster, that is more accessible and greener than ever before.”
Del Duca reiterated the Province is committed to delivering on RER within 10 years back in 2014 and “we are on track to deliver by 2024 or 2025 as promised.”
“We will have continued upgrades and incremental steps, improvements or enhancements towards the ultimate goal over the next little while,” he said. “Stay tuned for more details coming. It is all going to be good news, that I can guarantee.”
GO RER includes electrifying core segments and expanding the rail network, and bringing more two-way, all-day service to commuters and families, increasing the number of weekly trips from about 1,500 to nearly 6,000 by 2025. It will provide faster and more frequent service across the GO rail network and is the largest commuter rail project in Canada.

         

Community News

Council okays economic review

King councillors approved a request from staff to hire a consultant to review the Economic Development Strategy. Economic Development officer Jamie Smyth requested that council opt for the sole source contract, allowing MDB Insight Inc. to continue with their work.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Letters to the Editor

