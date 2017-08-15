Mulroney seeks nomination

August 15, 2017 · 0 Comments
Discussing the issues – Stephen Lecce with Caroline Mulroney, candidate for nomination in York–Simcoe, at Coppa’s in King Township. They met to discuss what matters to local families: affordability, ending waste in government and tackling gridlock. “As he new star candidate for the Ontario PC Party and as an individual who is highly skilled and experienced in the private sector, in leadership and as a ‘hockey Mom’ to four children, I can attest that she brings all the right ingredients to government. My hope is that Caroline and myself work hard for the residents of King Township. Life is harder and unaffordable under Kathleen Wynne. That is why Caroline and myself are determined to fight for affordability for middle-class families, to end waste in government and tackle gridlock in King Township and across York Region,” said Lecce.
Bradford West Gwillimbury Councillor Raj Sandhu, campaign co-chair for the York-Simcoe Provincial Liberal Association, announced that Caroline Mulroney is seeking the nomination for the Conservatives in York-Simcoe.
“I want to welcome Caroline Mulroney to York-Simcoe; she seems like a fine individual, and she will find that Bradford West Gwillimbury, Georgina, King Township and East Gwillimbury are wonderful communities.
“Our region is rapidly growing and needs a strong, local, experienced voice who can advocate for investments in transit to fight traffic gridlock, to protect our environment and deliver smart growth, and ensure good schools and reliable health care.
“York-Simcoe Liberals look forward to nominating a dedicated, experienced, local candidate in the coming months.”
You must be logged in to post a comment.