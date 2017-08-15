Headline News » News

Mulroney seeks nomination

Discussing the issues – Stephen Lecce with Caroline Mulroney, candidate for nomination in York–Simcoe, at Coppa’s in King Township. They met to discuss what matters to local families: affordability, ending waste in government and tackling gridlock. “As he new star candidate for the Ontario PC Party and as an individual who is highly skilled and experienced in the private sector, in leadership and as a ‘hockey Mom’ to four children, I can attest that she brings all the right ingredients to government. My hope is that Caroline and myself work hard for the residents of King Township. Life is harder and unaffordable under Kathleen Wynne. That is why Caroline and myself are determined to fight for affordability for middle-class families, to end waste in government and tackle gridlock in King Township and across York Region,” said Lecce.

 

Bradford West Gwillimbury Councillor Raj Sandhu, campaign co-chair for the York-Simcoe Provincial Liberal Association, announced that Caroline Mulroney is seeking the nomination for the Conservatives in York-Simcoe.
“I want to welcome Caroline Mulroney to York-Simcoe; she seems like a fine individual, and she will find that Bradford West Gwillimbury, Georgina, King Township and East Gwillimbury are wonderful communities.
“Our region is rapidly growing and needs a strong, local, experienced voice who can advocate for investments in transit to fight traffic gridlock, to protect our environment and deliver smart growth, and ensure good schools and reliable health care.
“York-Simcoe Liberals look forward to nominating a dedicated, experienced, local candidate in the coming months.”

         

Community News

King’s Corners

King City United news A big thank you to Sandra Kirby for leading worship on Sunday. Sandra spoke about the important role women played over ...

Nobleton Notes

Nobleton United is joining Schomberg United for August. We will be enjoying services in Schomberg as follows: On August 13, at 10:30 a.m., at St. ...

King’s Corners

All Saints Anglican Church By Diana Armitage ALPHA @ ALL SAINTS! Want to find out if God might be good for you? Join the world-renowned ...

Laskay Hall Social

This year’s Laskay Hall Raspberry Social was a happy event. No rain appeared, so the event was able to be enjoyed outside with lovely tables ...

Odyssey making progress

Despite a rough start due to inclement weather, the historic C150 Global Odyssey is making progress. The team has made it through Europe and ventured into Russia. Along the way, they’ve visited some historic sites and connected with supporters and well wishers from all walks of life.

Dogs seized in alleged dog fighting operation given new lease on life

Several abused dogs, used in alleged dog fighting activities, have been given a new lease on life, thanks to the efforts of King’s Dog Tales and the Ontario SPCA. Dog Tales and the SPCA worked together to create an option for the dogs seized in a criminal investigation of an alleged dog fighting operation in Chatham.

King benefits from government funds

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments. Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

Letters to the Editor

