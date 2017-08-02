Sports

King U14 Royals advance in CSL Cup tournament

August 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The U14 King City Royals boys’ soccer team had a very busy July as they reached the half-way mark of their outdoor campaign in the Central Soccer League (CSL), as well as winning their opening round match of the CSL Cup Tournament.

Cup Action

The CSL Cup opened on July 29 under clear blue skies and sunny conditions as the Royals played at Country Day School against Whitby. The opening half was evenly played as both clubs had few opportunities as the majority of the half was played in the midfield. The game was scoreless at the break.
Five minutes into the second half, striker Marco LaVerde took a shot from at least 25 yards out and picked the top right hand corner with a bullet shot to give the Royals a 1-0 lead. Unfortunately that lead was short-lived as Whitby scored five minutes later off a turnover when a Whitby player took a though ball pass and split the King City defence to score the tying goal.
Both teams had many good chances to score throughout the second half but just could not find the net. Whitby had the best chance with under five minutes to go when they hit a crossbar from just outside the 18 yard box. The score was tied 1-1 after regulation.
CSL Cup games go straight to penalty kicks if tied after regulation and King City chose to kick first. Mario Fratto scored first, followed by the Whitby player who went bar down to make it 1-1 after the first shooters. Miguel Parra was second and scored as goalkeeper Zishan Tejpar saved the second Whitby shooter to make it 2-1 after two rounds. Both teams scored in the next two rounds (Mason Dalakis and Jacob Snelgrove were the King City scorers) to make it 4-3 heading into the fifth round. Marco LaVerde was the final penalty taker for King City and he calmly scored to give King City the 1-1 (5-3 pen) victory. The Royals next CSL Cup game will be the quarter finals when they play East York at a date still to be determined.

League Play

In league play, the Royals played that same Whitby team on the road on July 26 as they defeated the opposition 7-1 in dominating fashion. After missing many opportunities early on and trailing 1-0 ten minutes in, the Royals dominated play thereafter taking a 3-1 lead at the half and finishing the game off by scoring seven unanswered goals in the win. Gianpaolo Luiciani (with his second of the year), Giovanni Scuilli (with his first), Zack Donsky, with a pair (five on the year), and Mario Fratto, who scored his first three goals of the year via a hat-trick, were the goal scorers in that game.
On July 19, the Royals snapped a two game losing streak by winning a nail biter 1-0 against Glen Shields. Zishan Tejpar picked up the clean sheet as Mason Dalakis scored the game’s lone goal, his fourth of the campaign.
King City also played on July 5 against Toronto’s Sporting CP and lost 4-1 as Kahyl Jadavji scored the team’s only goal, his second of the year.
King City are now in 10th place out of 18 teams in the CSL with a 5-4-0 record (15 points) as they continue to fight to stay in the top 11 of the league standings to avoid relegation. Their next league game is on Aug. 9 when they travel away to face North Toronto, who are currently in fourth place.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Odyssey making progress

Despite a rough start due to inclement weather, the historic C150 Global Odyssey is making progress. The team has made it through Europe and ventured into Russia. Along the way, they’ve visited some historic sites and connected with supporters and well wishers from all walks of life.

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open