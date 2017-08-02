Headline News

King benefits from government funds

August 2, 2017   ·   0 Comments


By Mark Pavilons

The second phase of the Nobleton sewer project has received a shot in the arm from the federal and provincial governments.
Politicians gathered Monday at the Nobleton arena for the announcement. The federal government is kicking in $248,470 and the province is pitching in $124,235 through the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund (CWWF).
The $373,000 will help offset the cost of the large-scale project, set to begin in 2018. King Township’s share of this phase is roughly $1.2 million.
King Mayor Steve Pellegrini called it “another spectacular day in King,” stressing this added funding for this very important work will bring down the cost of hookups to local homeowners. The boost to phase 2, contract1 is a “huge deal.”
The mayor said the Township is progressing through phase 2 and is “shovel ready.” The process will begin this fall and work will continue through 2018. The announcement was “perfect timing.”
King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte said this is part of the federal government’s commitment to deliver needed infrastructure projects across the country. They’re working with provincial and municipal partners to “plan and deliver” these projects, thereby creating growth, jobs and inclusive communities.
The feds have pledged $180 billion over the next 13 years.
“It’s working,” Schulte said. “All levels of government are making a difference.”
“I know how important this is to the community,” she noted, adding this was one of the first requests she received when becoming MP. “It’s nice to be able to deliver on the funding.”
“Investing in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure is essential to maintaining a healthy environment and providing access to clean, reliable drinking water. The Government of Canada is working with provinces, territories and municipalities across the country to support important projects like those in King Township, which ensure that Canadian communities are healthy and sustainable now and for years to come,” Schulte added.
“The continuation of constructing municipal sanitary sewer systems in the established village core of Nobleton is vital to protecting the health of water sources today and for decades ahead. Federal and provincial funding made available through the Clean Water Wastewater Fund reinforces the importance of protecting the local environment, while assisting residents of smaller municipalities access municipal sanitary sewer services that would otherwise be cost prohibitive to build,” added Pellegrini.
Thanks to this investment, residents of King Township will benefit from the construction of a sanitary sewer collection system and concurrent works (roads and watermain) serving 63 single family dwellings in the west end of the village core area.
Phase 2 sanitary sewer and concurrent works in Nobleton will be broken into segments with the initial contract areas being north of King Road in the south-west corner of the village (Nobleview/Cedarwood area), affecting more than 60 homes. The cost for each residence to hook up in this first contract area is currently being calculated with a report expected to come to council at the Aug. 28 meeting.
Nobleton councillor David Boyd said the work is important in order to protect and preserve source drinking water and the environment as a whole.
“I’ve spoken to several residents and they’re pleased to connect to a modern, safe sewage disposal and treatment system,” he said. “The funding that was announced today is great news for those residents who will be hooking up to the new system.”
Phase 1 of constructing sanitary sewers in the Nobleton was completed in late 2014.
Dr. Helena Jaczek, Oak Ridges-Markham MPP and Minister of Community and Social Services, said her involvement in sewer projects in King goes back 27 years. As former medical officer of health for York, Jaczek is very familiar with the proper disposal of sewage and the importance of safe infrastructure. She said she was glad to see this project move forward, and was happy to be part of this collaborative process.
The Province is tacking priority water projects over the next two years. The $124,000 given to King is part of a “phenomenal number” of projects across York Region.
She, too, said she was impressed by the due diligence and level of work put in by the municipalities in preparing their priority lists. The minister pointed out this will be the largest injection of funds the Province has ever made, over the next 12-13 years.
“Building and maintaining high-quality water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure is an essential part of building livable communities. This announcement demonstrates the Province’s commitment to partnering with municipalities in order to deliver the public infrastructure Ontarians need. The Nobleton Phase 2 Sewer project will contribute to enhanced quality of life for the community for years to come,” Jaczek said.

         

