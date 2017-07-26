BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

July 26, 2017 · 0 Comments
Roger Conzelmann, president of BC Instruments in Schomberg, is joined by company staff and are surrounded by products ready to be shipped to the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station for the refurbishment of the nuclear reactors. BC Instruments produces a variety of products for aerospace, defence, injection moulding, medical, electronics, and nuclear industries.
By Brian Lockhart
BC Instruments in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product.
From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Instruments has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.
The company produces parts for the aerospace, defence, injection mould, medical, nuclear and electronics industries.
Recently the company has been producing parts that will be used in the refurbishment of the nuclear reactors at the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station – a project that began in October 2016, and is Canada’s largest clean infrastructure project.
The project will extend Darlington’s life for another 30 years.
“The project remains under budget and ahead of schedule,” explained Carla Carmichael, V.P project Assurance and Contract Management, for Ontario Power Generation. “BC Industries recently completed the first shipment of its components to be used in the refurbishment of Darlington. BC Instruments is one of hundreds of Ontario based companies engaged in the project. About 96 per cent of suppliers to refurbishment are located in Ontario.”
The company gave a plant tour and presentation during an event on July 18, with many of the components that will be part of the product on display. The highly precision built units will be used in the actual nuclear core of the reactor.
Roger Conzelmann, president of BC Instruments, said the company’s philosophy has been unchanged over the past 46 years.
“Make difficult parts that no one else wanted to make for world leading companies. Don’t over extend yourself, don’t make money the motivator. If we provide the customer with value, they will come back. Continuously improve, work every day and eliminate waste – we look for opportunities and make a commitment and keep that commitment.”
That commitment has seen the company thrive and expand and it has become a leader in producing precision parts with the use of highly sophisticated machining operations.
“Our customers help us by challenging us to do more. Our competitors help us by ensuring we don’t become lax or complacent. Our co-workers help us by making sure we have kept the promises we have made,” Mr. Conzelmann explained.
The Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries (OCNI) was in attendance at the recent event, and congratulated Mr. Conzelmann and the team at BC Instruments for their participation in the project.
“BC Instruments is a leading example of the many nuclear equipment designers and manufacturers in Ontario,” said Dr. Ron Oberth, OCNI president and CEO. “They’re part of a vibrant nuclear supply chain of companies that create high skilled jobs and support Ontario’s nuclear fleet and compete in the worldwide nuclear market.”
While BC Instruments produces parts for a wide variety of Earth based projects, they have even expanded to outer space having produced parts for the Canadarm on the space shuttle and the Mars Rover Curiosity.
