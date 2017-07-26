Letters

Examining tax rates

July 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Kudos to Messrs. Martin (June 27), Rentsch (July 6 and July 20) and Taylor (July 20) for raising the issue of this year’s very high property tax increase.
There is an important point made by Mr. Taylor that deserves further emphasis.
Our property tax actually consists of three separate taxes; the York Region tax rate which is set by York Regional Council, the Educational tax rate which is set by the province, and the Municipal tax rate which is set by Township Council. Combining these three establishes the rate that is applied to your property’s assessed value to determine the property tax that you pay each year.
What becomes apparent is that, when faced with the windfall increase provided by the MPAC property value reassessment this year, both the Province and York Region did the responsible thing and reduced their tax rates to partially offset the effect of this increase.
In very stark contrast, the Township of King did the opposite. It increased the municipal tax rate (the only rate that it controls) by 10%! This offset the combined provincial and regional tax reductions, resulting in a zero increase in the overall rate, so someone taking only a casual look at their tax notice might just blame the reassessment. The reality is quite different.
It gets even more interesting when you look at the combined effect of this 10% municipal rate increase compounded by the market value assessment increase. Various writers have mentioned average assessment increases of 5.1% for King City, 7.5% for the Township of King, and of having personally experienced increases in excess of 10%, so let’s look at the effect these increases have on the actual municipal taxes paid:
Property owners in the Township will, on average, pay 15% to 18% more tax dollars to the Township than they did last year, and in some cases will pay +21% or more!
I join the other writers in calling on council to review their decision on this increase which, I suggest, any objective observer might view as unreasonable.

Bob Brooks

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

BC Instruments – an important partner in Ontario industry

BC Industries in Schomberg is a showcase of success demonstrating how a small business can thrive and grow based on hard work and producing a quality product. From humble beginnings as a small machine shop in Bruno Conzelmann’s garage in 1971, BC Industries has grown to a highly technical operation with six buildings and over 68,000 square feet of space that employs over 140 people.

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open