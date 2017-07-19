Township supports CDS bid for traffic signals

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
King Township is supporting the Country Day School’s push for traffic signals in front of the prestigious private school.
Councillors passed a recommendation to inform York Region they support the CDS request for immediate installation of the signals, at the school’s expense.
These particular signals do not meet criteria set out by York, however, unwarranted signals can be paid for by the proponents. The cost, according to King staff, is between $175,000 and 200,000.
John Liggett, head of CDS, appeared before council recently, stressing “safety comes first.” The school is home to some 800 students from a very broad catchment area. The majority arrive at school by bus or car and this creates some rather hectic traffic congestion several times per day. Dufferin itself, Liggett observed, is getting busier as King grows.
“It boils down to safety,” he said. “We’re not willing to wait for an accident to happen.”
Councillor Linda Pabst thanked Liggett for having the foresight to push for these signals.
King’s support and recommendation to York will help the Region consider the signals.
Liggett, in a June letter to Councillor Cleve Mortelliti, pointed out he met with Nelson Costa, manager of traffic safety for York, to discuss the signals. Costa was “very positive” regarding the installation.
