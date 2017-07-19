King City resident wins $100,000 with ENCORE

July 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
Giuseppe di Mambro of King City said “yes to ENCORE” for the June 16, 2017 Lotto Max draw, and won $100,000. He matched six of the seven winning numbers on his ENCORE selection.
“I always add ENCORE to my lottery purchase,” shared Giuseppe while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “My dad won with ENCORE 20 years ago and I’ve been playing ever since.”
The married father of two usually buys his lottery ticket after filling up at the gas station.
“I had Free Plays to redeem so I used them. I asked for Quick Picks with ENCORE. I put my ticket in my wallet and checked them the following week using the ticket checker. I had three tickets to check and I won on the last one!”
Giuseppe noticed something different appearing on the scanner. “I kept scanning it but I couldn’t make out the numbers. I took my ticket and left the store.”
The following day, Giuseppe went to a different gas station and scanned his tickets in the ticket checker. “Then, I asked the retailer to check my numbers. The terminal shut down. I put my arms in the air and said, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ The retailer looked at me and said, ‘This is actually a good sign. You won something big my friend! OLG will be calling shortly so don’t go anywhere.’”
While waiting for the call from OLG, people in line began to congratulate Giuseppe on his win.
“The phone then rang and the retailer handed me the receiver. I was shocked! When I saw the validation slip I thought I was dreaming.”
Upon leaving the store, Giuseppe called his wife. “She didn’t believe me so I sent her a picture that the retailer took of me.”
Plans are under way for Giuseppe’s big win. “I want to buy a new pick-up truck. I also would like to go on vacation with my family. We haven’t done that in a while. One of our favourite destinations is Turks and Caicos or Aruba. I would also like to put a portion of this win towards our mortgage and give some to the kids.”
“Winning the lottery means my dreams can come true. This is such an exciting feeling and a blessing for sure,” concluded Giuseppe.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on King Road in King City.
