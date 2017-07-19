Headline News

King City resident wins $100,000 with ENCORE

Giuseppe di Mambro of King City said “yes to ENCORE” for the June 16, 2017 Lotto Max draw, and won $100,000. He matched six of the seven winning numbers on his ENCORE selection.
“I always add ENCORE to my lottery purchase,” shared Giuseppe while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where he picked up his winnings. “My dad won with ENCORE 20 years ago and I’ve been playing ever since.”
The married father of two usually buys his lottery ticket after filling up at the gas station.
“I had Free Plays to redeem so I used them. I asked for Quick Picks with ENCORE. I put my ticket in my wallet and checked them the following week using the ticket checker. I had three tickets to check and I won on the last one!”
Giuseppe noticed something different appearing on the scanner. “I kept scanning it but I couldn’t make out the numbers. I took my ticket and left the store.”
The following day, Giuseppe went to a different gas station and scanned his tickets in the ticket checker. “Then, I asked the retailer to check my numbers. The terminal shut down. I put my arms in the air and said, ‘I didn’t do anything.’ The retailer looked at me and said, ‘This is actually a good sign. You won something big my friend! OLG will be calling shortly so don’t go anywhere.’”
While waiting for the call from OLG, people in line began to congratulate Giuseppe on his win.
“The phone then rang and the retailer handed me the receiver. I was shocked! When I saw the validation slip I thought I was dreaming.”
Upon leaving the store, Giuseppe called his wife. “She didn’t believe me so I sent her a picture that the retailer took of me.”
Plans are under way for Giuseppe’s big win. “I want to buy a new pick-up truck. I also would like to go on vacation with my family. We haven’t done that in a while. One of our favourite destinations is Turks and Caicos or Aruba. I would also like to put a portion of this win towards our mortgage and give some to the kids.”
“Winning the lottery means my dreams can come true. This is such an exciting feeling and a blessing for sure,” concluded Giuseppe.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on King Road in King City.

         

Community News

King family ‘packs it in’ for trip around the world

A King family of five has taken the idea of taking a hike, to the extreme. Sunny McGaw Whitehead, John Whitehead and their three children are crossing one big item off of their bucket list. It’s a sabbatical year adventure and it’s been in the planning stages for quite some time. John is a business development manager at a designer stone and tile company and Sunny is the VP of marketing for a large seafood importer. Their children – Angus, Duncan and Clementine – are in public school and they are all competitive athletes – tennis, gymnastics and hockey. They’ll need that energy as the family treks around the globe with only the basic necessities in hand. They’re calling the adventure “Five Backpacks.”

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Letters to the Editor

