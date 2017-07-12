Letters

Councillor Schaefer explains tax assessment

As indicated in Mr. Rentsch’s letter (Outrageous property tax increase, KWS July 5), actual property taxes are a function of the MPAC assessment and the tax rate (as determined by the municipality). Many home owners, but not all, have assessments with an increase greater than previous changes due to the four-year reassessment cycle.
Per MPAC, King’s total assessment increased 5.1% for the residential (RT) assessment class, but I am very aware that some have seen increases of 10% and greater.
Net tax levy requirements for the Township had been projected to increase at a blended rate of 2.32% in 2017. Since the original budget we approved staff recommendation to eliminate this increase because of adjustments at York Region.
Our tax rate strategy is to be financially sustainable over the long term. If we were to reduce tax rate today we would need to significantly increase tax rates in the future given our long-term capital infrastructure plan.
A big challenge for King is our capped growth. Current population is 24-26,000; by 2031 it may be 35,000. As new development occurs, developers are required to contribute (development charges) toward the cost of building incremental capacity in municipal infrastructure.
Our 10-year capital plan also includes replacement and rehabilitation of existing infrastructure which is funded by general taxation. Hence, the need to ensure adequate provisions for infrastructure reserves and its increase to $3.6 million for 2017.
Mr. Rentsch identifies one of our challenges: lack of a significant industrial base.
As 99% of Township is in the Greenbelt and a major portion of that is protected by the more restrictive Oak Ridges Moraine Conservation Plan there will not be a substantial increase in our industrial base. The Township is an important steward of aquifers and natural heritage systems. Although there have been studies identifying the substantial economic value of protecting these systems, including the land where our food is grown, we do not receive financial credit for this.
Mr. Rentsch asserts that the Township had the opportunity to reduce tax rates in recognition of incremental assessment that was “directly related to the new residential developments.” It is very important to recognize that as population increases, so to do demands on local municipal services.
It’s not easy to answer Mr. Rentsch’s question about infrastructure which is not “directly related to the new residential developments” as often it is the increased population which justifies the investment and which partially funds it. Having said that, I offer a couple examples: the complete renovation of Memorial Park (King City); reconstruction of Church St. (Schomberg); resurfacing of 16th SDRD and 8th concession; new pool house in Nobleton; in 2018 and 2019 there will be new sidewalks in King City along both sides of Keele and King Road. The King City Library expansion and the new recreation complex on Seneca College lands will not occur without the new developments as the DCs and contributions from the latter are a key source of funding.
I have focused on what I, as a councillor, controls (i.e. the tax rate). But, I want to make a brief comment on MPAC assessment. Recent new developments in King City and Nobleton have had a direct impact on property values in established villages. As King property owners, the value of our investment has increased significantly as a direct result of the core attributes that make King a preferred community to reside. For which, expectations of certain levels of service are created and this council has made investment in core infrastructure a priority; unfortunately, there is a cost.
I accept the criticism that the communication on this issue could be better. Staff has been directed to provide a comprehensive response to the issues raised by residents to be posted on Township.

 

Debbie Schaefer
Councillor, Ward 5

         

Community News

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Letters to the Editor

