Volunteers blitz the Moraine

July 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

 

 

Dozens of volunteers had the opportunity to explore the expansive Oak Ridges Moraine on Saturday, and meet some of their animal neighbours while they were at it.
The event marked the Nobleton rendition of the Canada-wide “BioBlitz” project, aimed at gaining a better understanding of the rural land surrounding York Region.
“There is so much that needs to be said in acknowledging this land,” said Executive Director Susan Walmer of the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust. “For 11,000 years, the ancestors of the Huron Wendat, the Five Nations Iroquois, the Six Nations of the Grand River, the Ojibwa, the Chippewa, the Algonquin, the Metis, and the Mississaugans all established communities along this Humber path.”
BioBlitzes have been taking small communities across the country by storm in the year of Canada’s 150th anniversary, with the main goal of locating, identifying, and documenting as many species as possible in a 24-hour period.
At the Nobleton area Bioblitz, groups of five or six spent hours exploring the rivers, forests, and wetlands of the 500-acre plus property owned by Hal Jackman, former businessman and Lieutenant Governor of Ontario.
“There is intense biodiversity in the Humber River Valley,” said Walmer. “On this property, we have a mixture of mature forests, wetlands, swamps, meadows, you name it. There are numerous salamanders, frogs, birds … people that were out earlier saw deer, turkeys … we’re really just trying to identify as many as we can.”
The land is protected by a federal ecological gift program, and donated by Jackman to the Oak Ridges Moraine Land Trust to be put under the conservation authority.
“It’s truly an honour to be involved in something like this,” said Jackman.
King-Vaughan MP Deb Schulte, a long-time champion of ecological conservation in the York Region area, stressed the importance of “really getting to know the area and the species around you.”

         

King author presents Canadian view of the American Revolution

Canada is currently known as the global peacekeepers. For us to get to this point, we have to understand our roots and historic conflicts. A King author examines the Canadian-American schism in his latest book, “Fire & Desolation: The Revolutionary War’s 1778 Campaign as Waged from Quebec and Niagara Against the American Frontiers.”

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

