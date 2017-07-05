Commentary

Parenting duties grow exponentially

July 5, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Mark Pavilons

 

Parenting, I find, is like trying to lasso a shooting star!
I had a minor epiphany recently when I picked up my son from school.
It wasn’t like the elation you feel when your toast lands butter side up. No, this was much deeper than that.
I picked out my son from a long distance away, recognizing his stature, almost like finding Waldo in a sea of people. As he walked toward me, I had this feeling, a realization, that I had helped raise this fine young man. I could feel my dad smiling from above, subtly commenting on a job fairly well done.
Now what?
Parenting is a life-long endeavour. No one told me that child-raising actually gets exponentially challenging as time goes on.
I thought the hard part was over when the diapers came off and these little creations could walk, talk and dress themselves.
Alas, the tasks become different, but the parental pressures remain.
My oldest, Lexie, has finished her first year at Western. I had thought that nudging them out the door was a major step, and I wouldn’t have to worry much about them after that.
Wrong.
If anything, the first few months away at university were tense, worrisome and uneasy, not for Lexie but for Kim and I! Every sniffle, sore throat and lack of food sent Kim scurrying to do “damage control.” Moms have a unique instinct and ability to rise to any challenge and care for their young, no matter what! I wish that males had a smidgen of this inherent skill or magical potion to give them a similar strength.
Lexie is an interesting creation. While Kim and I had something to do with her initial upbringing, she’s morphed into this in-tune, connected and unbelievably compassionate soul, well beyond her 19 years.
Instead of taking the summer off to chill, she’s working as many hours as she can to save up for yet another humanitarian trip to volunteer. This time, she had her sights set on Peru, but flight scheduling and finances derailed those plans.
Lexie also took it upon herself to volunteer with Knights Table, a facility in Brampton. She makes the trek every Tuesday (borrowing dad’s car of course).
For over 26 years Knights Table has served the needs of people dealing with issues of poverty and homelessness in Peel Region. Knights Table is supported by a staff of 9 along with over 3,200 volunteers who are committed to assisting people who come through their doors.
The staff and volunteers assist the clients regardless of colour, culture, religion, economic status, gender, sexual orientation or social condition. They serve over 74,000 meals annually.
Lexie doesn’t have to be there. She’s not earning community hours or credit of any kind. She’s there because she cares. And she loves people.
Despite her altruism, Lexie is responsible for giving us those noticeable grey hairs.
Peru, really? Her new choice is Iceland! She would sleep in a tent if she had to (actually she has). She follows the need, wherever it takes her!
My daughter has visited more places around the globe in the past 5 years than Kim and I have in our entire lives!
All the power to her. We encouraged her to travel while she could, and she just had to listen to us!
I didn’t take my first trip away with Kim until I was 25 and we headed off to Freeport on her March break. That seems like a lifetime ago!
I totally understand Lexie’s penchant for getting a feel of the local culture. Every time Kim and I travelled, we loved meeting local people and talking with them, not as tourists, but as visitors who wanted to learn more.
Lexie found her encounter with the indigenous Maasai people in Kenya quite fascinating. I can totally see her wearing the traditional red robes and engaging in a spear-throwing competition!
Given the hectic pace of our stress-filled lives here in Canada, I can see myself donning the warrior garb and venturing out into the wilderness to hunt wild boar, sing, dance and celebrate life with my newfound brethren.
There are no rituals in my 16-year-old son’s future. Liam is just emerging into young adulthood. He’s taking a summer school class to improve his grades, so he can excel in Grade 11 and reach his goal in the field of astronomy and space exploration. My son, the astronaut! Wouldn’t that be something?
Our youngest, who’ll soon be the wise age of 12, wants to be a veterinarian.
Given what our recent emergency vet bill cost, I’m totally behind this decision!
Our society and is inhabitants are a lot different than they were when I was in college, or emerging as a young graduate.
My chosen profession has morphed, too, but so far, so good.
I will help my young ones as much as I can, for as long as I am able.
I’m happy to pick my kids out of a crowd, not so much for their accomplishments, but for who they are. If they change the world, well that’s just great for all of us!

 

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King woman names ‘musical quilt’

A King woman’s love for her country is quite evident. What’s more, LCol (ret’d) Susan Beharriell gets involved in all things Canadian. Beharriell helped put a name on an iconic creation that is the epitome of Canada. A contest was held to name this Six String Nation Guitar, and Beharriell’s entry was chosen.

Priestly celebrates Canada’s 150th

Employees at a King company came up with a unique idea of showing their national pride. Priestly Demolition invited its 350 employees to design a Canada 150/Priestly t-shirt. The winner, Nuno Vitorino, received $150 for his efforts, along with bragging rights. He came up with the winning idea.

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Flower theft a ‘slap in the face’ to Canadian pride

The theft of plants from a King garden centre is a slap in the face to Canadian pride. The owners of the family-run Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, were horrified Wednesday morning when they opened up and realized someone had stolen 43 out of 50 Canna Lillies that made up a beautiful display marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open