Sports

Country Day School cleans up at OFSAA track

June 28, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Country Day School’s Wilson O’Neill won double gold in junior boys 100m and 300m hurdles at the OFSAA Championships in Belleville.

 

 

Seventeen years in the making, Country Day School was back at the top of the podium not once, but twice in the Ontario Federation of Secondary Schools Championship recently in Belleville.
Grade 10 student Wilson O’Neill shattered the almost two decade-long drought with a gold medal in both the junior boys 100m and 300m hurdle events, in Canada’s largest high school sporting event.
With nine students representing the independent school in 10 different events, it was a day of records, with Caleb Clarke becoming the first to represent CDS in three different events. Clarke set new school records in both the midget boy’s long jump and the 200m sprint.
Coming in with high hopes after a double-bronze performance in his grade nine year, O’Neill continued to improve his personal best throughout the season leading to Ontario’s ultimate event.
“Instead of becoming stressed out by the pressure to perform well, Wilson embraced the challenge and set his goals high,” said coach Denise Steadman.
O’Neill is the first CDS athlete to ever win double gold at an OFSAA meet.
Also making history was the Midget boy’s 4x100m relay team, who despite entering the finals ranked fifth, squeaked out a bronze medal performance.
Earned by Clarke, Jonah Di Simone, Lucio Masini, and Maxx Railton, it was the first ever relay medal for CDS.
Jane Stanton, Alessia Masini, Karsen Roy, and Angelica Tait also put in valiant efforts in representing CDS at the province’s highest level.
“This season was definitely one to remember as there were so many personal bests and school records conquered this season,” said Steadman. “Congratulations to the whole team on an incredible season! We are so proud of all that you have accomplished and we look forward to working with you again next year.”
Coach Steadman and Coach Geneva Winterink want to wish graduating athletes Beau Binnie, Logan Hunt, and Nicole Petrovita good luck as they move on to university.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

King engineers setting their sights on Mars

A small, rather unimpressive looking device may very well hold the key to some new frontiers. The vestibulator doesn’t roll off the tongue and won’t garner any design aesthetic awards. It’s a functional product, capable of furthering humankind’s efforts in the final frontier.

Beneficiaries laud efforts of C150 Global Odyssey

The historic C150 Global Odyssey is not only about breaking records. It’s about supporting some very worthwhile causes. When Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob lift off early Canada Day morning, they will make history with the C150 Global Odyssey (C150GO).

Flower theft a ‘slap in the face’ to Canadian pride

The theft of plants from a King garden centre is a slap in the face to Canadian pride. The owners of the family-run Black Forest Garden Centre on Keele Street, were horrified Wednesday morning when they opened up and realized someone had stolen 43 out of 50 Canna Lillies that made up a beautiful display marking Canada’s 150th birthday.

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

King Fire, Lions go above and beyond with Guide Light program

A close-knit community looks after its own. That sentiment is behind a new pilot project initiated by King Fire and Emergency Services. The Guide Light program aims to ensure that every senior, living independently in their own home, is taken care of.

Jessop’s Auto Repairs closes its doors

Sadly, another little piece of Schomberg’s history and heritage has been chipped away. Jessop’s Auto Repairs Ltd, closed its doors on May 31. That closure ends a family tradition of 63 years serving the community of Schomberg and the surrounding area.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open