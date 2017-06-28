Country Day School cleans up at OFSAA track

June 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
Country Day School’s Wilson O’Neill won double gold in junior boys 100m and 300m hurdles at the OFSAA Championships in Belleville.
Seventeen years in the making, Country Day School was back at the top of the podium not once, but twice in the Ontario Federation of Secondary Schools Championship recently in Belleville.
Grade 10 student Wilson O’Neill shattered the almost two decade-long drought with a gold medal in both the junior boys 100m and 300m hurdle events, in Canada’s largest high school sporting event.
With nine students representing the independent school in 10 different events, it was a day of records, with Caleb Clarke becoming the first to represent CDS in three different events. Clarke set new school records in both the midget boy’s long jump and the 200m sprint.
Coming in with high hopes after a double-bronze performance in his grade nine year, O’Neill continued to improve his personal best throughout the season leading to Ontario’s ultimate event.
“Instead of becoming stressed out by the pressure to perform well, Wilson embraced the challenge and set his goals high,” said coach Denise Steadman.
O’Neill is the first CDS athlete to ever win double gold at an OFSAA meet.
Also making history was the Midget boy’s 4x100m relay team, who despite entering the finals ranked fifth, squeaked out a bronze medal performance.
Earned by Clarke, Jonah Di Simone, Lucio Masini, and Maxx Railton, it was the first ever relay medal for CDS.
Jane Stanton, Alessia Masini, Karsen Roy, and Angelica Tait also put in valiant efforts in representing CDS at the province’s highest level.
“This season was definitely one to remember as there were so many personal bests and school records conquered this season,” said Steadman. “Congratulations to the whole team on an incredible season! We are so proud of all that you have accomplished and we look forward to working with you again next year.”
Coach Steadman and Coach Geneva Winterink want to wish graduating athletes Beau Binnie, Logan Hunt, and Nicole Petrovita good luck as they move on to university.
