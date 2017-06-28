Highway 400 expansion will create jobs, improve traffic flow

June 28, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
The Province is creating jobs and keeping people moving by widening more than 10 kilometres of Highway 400, from Major Mackenzie Drive in Vaughan to King Road in the Township of King.
Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca and Helena Jaczek, MPP for Oak Ridges-Markham, joined Mayor Steve Pellegrini last week, to announce the construction of the Highway 400 widening project. This project, which is scheduled for completion in fall 2020, will widen the highway from six lanes to eight lanes and include a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction.
“Improving our highway infrastructure is vital to Ontario’s economy. This stretch of highway is already very busy for residents and businesses. Adding new lanes will help keep traffic moving so that businesses can continue to operate and people get where they need to be sooner,” said Minister Del Duca.
“I am proud that the provincial government continues to invest in much needed infrastructure improvements in York Region. Widening Highway 400 and adding HOV lanes will improve travel times for families, commuters and businesses in Oak Ridges-Markham,” added Jaczek.
Mayor Pellegrini thanked Del Duca for recognizing the need to continue to invest in our transportation infrastructure.
The planned improvements to Highway 400 between King Road and Major Mackenzie represent a significant investment in our local transportation network.
Almost 100,000 vehicles a day use the 400 near King Road. The work will help improve the flow of this traffic, meaning less time on the road for drivers. Reduced drive time also equals reduced emissions. It will also allow for the more efficient movement of goods to and from local businesses.
“We’re also excited about the improvements coming to King Township’s transportation network as a whole,” he said. “We just recently passed a municipal budget that will see significant investments in improving and maintaining our local roads. York Region has made improvements on some of their roads in King, including the recent completion of upgrades to Bathurst Street and the roundabout at Keele Street and the Lloydtown/Aurora Road.”
The mayor pointed out that GO Transit also recently announced plans to add another track, upgrade King City’s station and introduce 15-minute service.
“These are all huge wins for residents and businesses in King.”
Ontario is investing $89.9 million in this project.
Widening of Highway 400 will create or sustain approximately 629 construction jobs.
The average daily traffic for this section of Highway 400 is approximately 122,500 vehicles per day.
