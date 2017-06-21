Tax rates should have dropped

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

A grassroots fundraising in King has grown to become one of the most enjoyable family events of the summer. The annual We Believe in Abby Family Day will take place Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hickstead Park in Schomberg.

Sadly, another little piece of Schomberg’s history and heritage has been chipped away. Jessop’s Auto Repairs Ltd, closed its doors on May 31. That closure ends a family tradition of 63 years serving the community of Schomberg and the surrounding area.

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

The crunch is on with only one month remaining before the historic 150 Global Odyssey lifts off. This adventure will set new records in many respects, not the least of which involve technological navigation and communications systems.

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.