Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

June 21, 2017

Scott Fox and Schomberg’s Shannon Ella are a hit among morning listeners of Z103.5.

 

By Mark Pavilons

 

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans.
King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning.
Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.
Just over one month ago, Ella was helping out with the family farm in Schomberg – Ella Stables which specializes in raising championship hackney ponies.
She never thought in a million years she’d be on air bantering with Fox on one of the most popular morning shows,
While Ella does have a background in journalism, communications and radio work, she never hosted a show.
Fate intervened when she offered to MC a Toronto Rock lacrosse game this past February, on behalf of KX 94.7 out of Hamilton. There she met the in-game host of the Rock, Scott Fox. The two hit it off and Fox told Ella they were looking for a replacement for Callaghan, who’s on maternity leave.
The rest, as they say, is history, and a new career path for Ella, one that has already paid huge dividends in free donuts.
“I’m really glad I went to that Toronto Rock game,” she said.
“It’s an awesome opportunity. I’m very lucky.”
The newfound fame is still sinking in and she admitted she’s surprised at just how many people listen to the show. The station, and all of its offerings, is ranked right up there near the top of Toronto’s best stations. Fox, the listeners and Z103.5 staff have all been tremendously welcoming to this relative newcomer.
Ella also picked up some advice from Callaghan during her final days before her leave.
Mentor Fox has really taken Ella under his wing, and helped her improve immensely in such a short period of time.
“Chatty,” as she was known in high school, is really “Trending Now.”
Ella said she’s very conscious of her vocal tone and delivery and she likes to incorporate the listeners into their morning banter. They receive a ton of text messages and there’s a lot of multi-tasking necessary to cover all the bases during the three-and-a-half-hour show. Co-hosting the show has become quite “natural” for Ella, who’s free to be herself.
The morning drive is a sought-after spot due to its popularity among commuters. Ella and Scott provide a high-energy wakeup call and get listeners talking. She hopes they help people get their day off to a great start.
The duo seems to be having a lot of fun on-air and Ella stresses it’s all real. This is now her “thing,” and she’s already been embraced by the 18-35-year-old demographic. There a few “older” listeners, and Ella said she’s heard from a couple of her high school teachers who listen to her faithfully.
Social media is a big part of modern radio, and it’s a medium that hasn’t lost its lustre. There’s almost a community or family feel that people get from their radio hosts. the personalities themselves are all tied to their own communities, and give back through many fundraisers for various charities.
Ella said she loves all kinds of music, but does have a soft spot for country. It’s surprising that there is no country station in the Big Smoke. She’s met many big and rising stars and stresses that Toronto has a lot of talented entertainers.
Ella is used to the early mornings and long hours at the farm. She’s adding a bit of that country flavour to her listeners in the big city.
It’s all still “very cool” for Ella, who thinks she’s found her calling.
The barn doors are wide open for Shannon Ella.

         

Community News

Shannon Ella makes her mark as Z103.5 radio host

The Toronto airwaves are filling up with a legion of hometown fans. King residents are drawn to Z103.5 like moths to a flame, thanks to the feel-good vibe of Schomberg’s Shannon Ella, co-host of the morning show with Scott Fox. This duo has warmed the hearts of listeners and it’s almost like joining friends for breakfast every morning. Filling the shoes of Kat Callaghan, Fox’s co-host for the past five years, Ella had her work cut out for her. Given her success and almost meteoric rise to popularity in the past month, Ella is well on her way to celebrity status in the GTA, and beyond.

