York Region District School Board establishes Human Rights Office

June 21, 2017 · 0 Comments
The York Region District School Board announced the establishment of its Human Rights Office.
The Human Rights Office will be responsible for human rights compliance, processes and procedures to receive and respond to complaints of harassment and discrimination reported by students, families, staff and community members.
“The development of a robust Human Rights Office is an important commitment we’ve made to our communities and the Ministry of Education,” said Kathryn Wallace, YRDSB interim director. “Our staff and trustees have been working collaboratively to complete this important work.”
Until the appointment of the Human Rights Commissioner, complaints alleging violations of the Human Rights Code will be handled by Paul Addie, CEO of Addvent 10 Management Inc.
YRDSB has also developed a Human Rights Policy 241, which outlines the steps taken to address human rights related complaints.
Creating the office was one of the Ministry Directions provided to YRDSB. The Commissioner of the Human Rights Office will report to the director of education.
You must be logged in to post a comment.