Nobleton tennis courts given new life with resurfacing

June 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Jake Courtepatte
The Nobleton Sports Park received a shiny new coat this spring, with all four tennis courts getting a much-needed resurfacing.
The upgraded courts were unveiled at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday to coincide with the Nobleton Tennis Club’s opening day.
A cooperative effort between the Township and the club, Club Vice President Karen Wright said it had been about 20 years since the courts had been resurfaced, with evident cracks abundant.
Wright also said that Councillor David Boyd, who was on hand for the ceremony, “helped us immensely” in making the project a reality.
With a membership of just over 100, the Nobleton Tennis Club has exclusive rights to two of the park’s courts, while the other two are open for community use.
“We offer a variety of programming, for example house leagues, lessons, children’s camps which get people out playing and meeting other tennis enthusiasts,” said Wright.
The club’s website is available at www.nobletontennisclub.com.
