Global Pet Foods says thanks

June 14, 2017 · 0 Comments
Global Pet Foods King City would like to thank our customers for their generosity during this year’s Show Us Your Heart fundraiser.
Thanks to everyone who came out and showed their heart, Global Pet Foods raised over $1.5 million to help homeless pets across Canada.
The funds raised will go towards helping shelters and rescues like Team Cat Rescue pay vet bills, and help pets find homes. Even the smallest donation is making a big difference to an animal in need.
Thank you very much to everyone who came out and showed us your heart this year; we couldn’t have done it without you!
Marco Ariganello
Global Pet Foods
King City
You must be logged in to post a comment.