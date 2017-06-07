Keep King blooming!

June 7, 2017 · 0 Comments
It’s June. Not long ago on the northwest corner of the King Road and Keele Street, a cheerful country garden of perennials welcomed one to King. Lovingly maintained by community volunteers, it bloomed continuously from spring until fall. Its large memorial like stone and concrete replacement dotted by a few lonely hostas, two doubtful perennials and weeds reminds us that the intended beauty for the location died, fertilized by an overdose of bureaucratic neglect.
Last summer the flowers eventually planted were dead and dying. A call to the Town elicited the reply, “someone must have forgotten to water …”
Perhaps it’s time that the Parks Department, instead of growing its mini-empire, should look to its roots and see what is actually growing in King.
Judith Tenebaum
King City
