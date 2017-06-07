Letters

Keep King blooming!

June 7, 2017   ·   0 Comments

It’s June. Not long ago on the northwest corner of the King Road and Keele Street, a cheerful country garden of perennials welcomed one to King. Lovingly maintained by community volunteers, it bloomed continuously from spring until fall. Its large memorial like stone and concrete replacement dotted by a few lonely hostas, two doubtful perennials and weeds reminds us that the intended beauty for the location died, fertilized by an overdose of bureaucratic neglect.
Last summer the flowers eventually planted were dead and dying. A call to the Town elicited the reply, “someone must have forgotten to water …”
Perhaps it’s time that the Parks Department, instead of growing its mini-empire, should look to its roots and see what is actually growing in King.
Judith Tenebaum
King City

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

Jessop’s Auto Repairs closes its doors

Sadly, another little piece of Schomberg’s history and heritage has been chipped away. Jessop’s Auto Repairs Ltd, closed its doors on May 31. That closure ends a family tradition of 63 years serving the community of Schomberg and the surrounding area.

King’s Joan Kelley Walker helps raise the bar in reality TV

Joan Kelley Walker has become a social media force to be reckoned with, following her “incredible” experience on the recent reality show, The Real Housewives of Toronto. She’s thrilled with the “entirely positive experience” that helped raise the bar for reality TV. She’s happy that she helped contribute to the show’s quality and remained true to herself throughout.

Global Odyssey will be a technological marvel

The crunch is on with only one month remaining before the historic 150 Global Odyssey lifts off. This adventure will set new records in many respects, not the least of which involve technological navigation and communications systems.

HAC looking for special heritage properties

Do you experience some excitement whenever you see a certain “heritage” property in King? And then do you say that you are “so glad that it is still there” and that you are “so happy that it is being looked after so well?”

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall. They are looking for fun, interesting and ...

Fundraising trek in Iceland

Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser. Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.

CCKT members receive provincial volunteer awards

Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT.ca), a longstanding King Township volunteer group, was recognized in Ontario’s 2017 Provincial Volunteer Service Awards presented in Markham on ...

Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open