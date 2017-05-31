King City skaters bring home the hardware

May 31, 2017 · 0 Comments
The King City Skating Club brought home the medals from the 28th Annual Spring Skate Festival in the U.S., being held at the Holiday Twin Rinks arenas, hosted by the Skating Club of Western New York over the recent long weekend.
Several skaters participated in the Spring Skate competition and the following is a result of their hard work and dedication.
Bailee Tanaka – Preliminary Compulsory Moves 1st; Pre-Juvenile Freeskate – 2nd; Solo Dance (Foxtrot) 4th; Juvenile Team 4th; Juvenile Showcase 6th.
Madelene Bryant – Pre-Juvenile Freeskate 4th; Rocker Foxtrot Shadow Dance with partner Angelina 4th; Juvenile Team 4th.
Lexie McRae – Solo Dance (Dutch Waltz) 3rd; Pre-Preliminary Team 3rd; Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Ethan 4th; No Test Compulsory Moves 5th; Pre-Preliminary Compulsory Spins (Grp A) 7th.
Ethan Luk – High Beginner Team 3rd; Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Lexie 4th; Solo Dance (Dutch Waltz) 5th; High Beginner Compulsory Moves 7th; No Test Compulsory Spins (Grp B) 8th.
Matteo Stalino – High Beginner Team 2nd; Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Vanessa 2nd; High Beginner Compulsory Moves 5th; Solo Dance (Dutch Waltz) 6th.
Melody Tange – Solo Dance (Fiesta Tango) 3rd; Pre-Preliminary Team 3rd; Fiesta Shadow Dance with partner Madison 4th; No Test Compulsory Moves 7th; Pre-Preliminary Spins (Grp B) 6th.
Madison Zanette – Pre-Preliminary Team 3rd; Fiesta Shadow Dance with partner Melody 4th; Solo Dance (Fiesta Tango) 5th; No Test Compulsory Moves 6th; Pre-Preliminary Spins (Grp A) 6th.
Vanessa Vo – Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Matteo 2nd; Pre-Preliminary Team 3rd; No Test Compulsory Moves 7th.
Cindy Luk – Adult Bronze Compulsory Moves 1st; Adult Bronze Spins 1st.
Christine Diceman – Novice Team 1st; Intermediate Showcase 2nd; Killian Shadow Dance with partner Julia 2nd; Killian Solo Dance (Flight A) 3rd; Intermediate Ladies Freeskate 4th; Intermediate Compulsory Moves 6th.
Julia Ferreira – Novice Showcase 1st; Novice Team 1st; Novice Ladies Freeskate 2nd; Novice Spins 2nd; Novice Group Showcase 2nd; Killian Shadow Dance with partner Christine 2nd; Killian Solo Dance (Flight B) 3rd.
Angelina Campbell – Juvenile Ladies Freeskate 4th; Rocker Foxtrot Shadow Dance with partner Madelene 4th; Juvenile Team 4th; Intermediate Showcase 9th.
Rayleen Finn – Novice Team 1st.
Angelina Mannerheim – High Beginner Teams 2nd; Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Ava 3rd; High Beginner Compulsory moves 8th; No Test Compulsory Spins (Grp B) 6th.
Emily Vo – High Beginner Teams 2nd; Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Gunnar 5th; High Beginner Compulsory moves 9th.
Gunnar Mannerheim – Beginner Compulsory Moves 1st; High Beginner Team 3rd; Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Emily 5th; No Test Spins (Grp A) 8th.
Ava Mannerheim – Dutch Waltz Shadow Dance with partner Angelina 3rd; High Beginner Team 3rd; Beginner Compulsory Moves 4th; No Test Compulsory Spins (Grp C) 8th.
