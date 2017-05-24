General News

Property Brothers looking for local candidates for TV show

May 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Emmy nominated “Property Brothers” are now casting in York Region, for the next season this coming fall.
They are looking for fun, interesting and opinionated people who want to renovate a fixer-upper.
Interested candidates must live in the GTA and be moving to or moving within North York or York Region.
You must have a minimum renovation budget of $100,000 and must have financing in place, ready to spend.
Candidates should be flexible and available for up to 10 days of filming, staggered over seven weeks.
The benefits to being on the show is the homeowners receive $20,000+ value towards their renovation.
All renovations will be complete in seven weeks.
All budgets include not only construction of 3-4 rooms, but also furnishings, appliances and all the bells and whistles in each fully designed space.
You’ll receive expert design and construction help from Jonathan Scott and his team.
Anyone interested can apply directly on their casting website: https://propertybrothers.castingcrane.com

         

Community News

