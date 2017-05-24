Headline News

Schomberg Fair opens its gates this weekend

May 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

This year, the Schomberg Agricultural Society celebrates its 167th annual spring fair which runs Thursday, May 25 through Sunday, May 28.  Come out and enjoy all that we have to offer.  Starting tonight!
Thursday night, World’s Finest Midway is offering the $2 ride sale.  Yes, that’s right!  All night toonie rides are back.
Homecraft exhibitors are invited to bring in their items to be judged on Thursday evening from 7 to 9 p.m. or from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
The Homecraft exhibit hall is returning to the community hall from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Enjoy a fresh sandwich or a delectable slice of homemade pie, made by our own Homecraft members and friends!
Friday night brings back the excitement of the demolition derby (drivers wanted), live music on the stage and of course, World’s Finest Midway, and food and item vendors throughout the grounds.
Saturday morning brings back the annual tradition of the Schomberg fair parade. This is a “must see,” beginning at 11 a.m. on Main Street. Avoid the rush and purchase a fair wristband at the gate, which opens at 9 a.m.
Immediately following the parade, join us at our opening ceremonies and witness a live re-enactment in honour of showcase Canada’s 150th birthday.
Saturday is our first annual Draft Horse Clinic running in the show ring, DooDoo the clown, Aaron Matthews magician extraordinaire, exotic critters with The Keepers, World’s Finest Midway, and the greatest Agriculture Education Centre. Get up close and personal with the farm animals – llamas, baby chicks, cows, goats, horses and sheep in the grand red and white tent.
Sunday always brings you our tractor pull, horseshoe pitch, rabbits, guinea pigs and cavy show, mutt show, pet show, baby show, and of course, our family fun games for the youngsters.
For adults, visit the Bavarian garden. This year with two sittings. Our first Bavarian Garden runs from 12 to 5 p.m. and our second begins again at 7 p.m. Look for the 30-foot inflatables and enjoy a cold one! Premium brands and coolers are available, too.
Our fan favorite Jack’s Place will be selling hamburgers, sausages, hot dogs and cold drinks all weekend – Friday at the derby and Saturday/Sunday outside the beer tent.
New for 2017, ATMs will be available on site for your convenience.
Keep in mind this fair as you cross the bridge into the fairgrounds, the initiative of the Schomberg Agricultural Society. Their mandate is to educate the community and to stress the importance of agriculture in our everyday lives.
You will also notice the “Bridge the Gap” fundraiser booth on site. The fundraiser is aiming to build a permanent bridge that will last for years to come.
This year’s theme “A Canadian A-FAIR” showcases Canada’s 150th birthday. So come on out because this is the truly official start of spring in Schomberg. And to wear red and white, why?  Because it’s Canadian!
For more information , visit their website at www.schombergfair.com   or phone 905-939-8283.

         

