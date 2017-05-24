Storm hits Holland Marsh

May 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Reports of a possible downburst hit the Holland Marsh last Thursday, in a sudden summer-like storm.
According to Councillor Avia Eek, there was plenty of damage on the King side of the Holland Marsh! A storage facility was blown apart with debris strewn for at least 1/2 mile up Strawberry Lane. Telephone poles “snapped like matchsticks,” and some fields will need to be replanted due to rain and hail damage. Irrigation pipes (30-foot pieces of aluminum pipes) were thrown around like they were nothing. Mature trees were downed and there was an issue at the transformer station on Miller Sideroad.
Damage was also reported on Rupke Road.
According to Environment Canada, a line of strong thunderstorms crossed southern Ontario late last Thursday afternoon and evening. Some of these thunderstorms were severe, with strong winds and large hail. Severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued during this event.
In the Holland Marsh area near Highway 400 and Canal Road, there were reports of multiple trees down, a shed thrown, a tractor trailer roll-over, and hydro poles down.
A post-storm investigation in the area concluded that the damage was consistent with a downburst.
Newmarket and Aurora both reported nickel-size hail.
Hydro One crews were out Friday repairing poles and downed lines on Aileen Avenue.
Steve Gillies and Township crews worked to get debris cleared from roads in several different areas.
You must be logged in to post a comment.