Fundraising trek in Iceland

May 19, 2017 · 0 Comments
By Mark Pavilons
Trekking the Icelandic lava fields may not be on everyone’s bucket list. For almost 100 Canadians, it’s the focal point of a unique fundraiser.
Roughly 90 people from across Canada will be trekking in the Icelandic lava fields this summer. The adventure, covering some 100 kilometres through Iceland’s landscape, will raise money and awareness for Shelter Foundation.
Participants in the “Iceland Challenge for Shelter” not only pay their own way, but must also raise of minimum of $5000 each.
Alba DiPlacido, who lives near King City, is one of the participants.
She’ll likely surpass her fundraising goal and is dedicated to the cause.
The foundation directs funds to shelters (80% raised stays in the community). The funds are used for domestic violence prevention and teen healthy relationship programs.
“Aside from the money commitment, our goal is also to amplify our positive impact on shelters and domestic violence prevention programs. Sad to say, that this requirement exists in our communities and most often the shelters are used by women and children. Women and children who have experienced violence take brave steps to change their lives when they go to a shelter,” DiPlacido said.
“I love that I live in King, and can so readily actively train in my backyard so that I can be physically prepared for this trek. I have raised close to $8,000 so far and expect to exceed $10,000.”
This will not be an easy march.
“When asked why I personally wished to trek not an easy 100 km across difficult terrain in unpredictable weather, camp in tents, my response was that while an adventure such as trekking the Icelandic Lava parkland would be incredibly meaningful for me, imagine the tremendous assistance this Shelter Foundation challenge and the monies raised will provide to those in our communities who truly need the support.”
Shelter Foundation was founded in 1988 and has raised over 24 million dollars so far supporting approximately 200 shelters and other charities focused on ending domestic violence in Canada.
It is the largest public foundation in Canada dedicated exclusively to supporting women’s shelters and violence prevention programs.
For more, visit https://royallepage.myetap.org/fundraiser/iceland/individual.do?participationRef=1185.0.744735633
If you’d like to support DiPlacido, contact her at adiplacido72@gmail.com
