General News

CCKT members receive provincial volunteer awards

May 17, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT.ca), a longstanding King Township volunteer group, was recognized in Ontario’s 2017 Provincial Volunteer Service Awards presented in Markham on May 10.
Six members of CCKT received certificates and pins for their years of service on the CCKT board of directors – Gill Watt: 25 years; Fred Jessop: 15 years; Lee Ann Kraft: 15 years; Bruce Craig: 10 years; Greg Locke: 10 years; and Mike Shackleford: 5 years.
The six CCKT board members receiving service awards gratefully acknowledge Geoff Simpson, who joined the board three years ago and took the initiative to recognize his fellow board members through Ontario’s Volunteer Service Awards program.
CCKT members today, and through its 46 year history, all share a passion and deep appreciation for King Township.  Each one has an interest in conserving the rural heritage and character of both the rural and village areas, and the many wonderful natural features on the Oak Ridges Moraine and throughout all corners of the Township. Each person also values the important role citizens play in contributing to their communities and helping to shape the future of King Township and beyond.
CCKT was formed in 1971 in response to Ontario Hydro’s plan to build a wide corridor with high transmission towers right through the center of King Township over the Oak Ridges Moraine. Since that time hundreds of citizens have helped and served in this grassroots organization, seeking to bring a clear citizen voice to many issues related to protecting the natural heritage of King and the Oak Ridges Moraine, and to sound planning in the rural areas, the hamlets and the three villages.
“There is a lot of valuable learning we all do through research and participation in many Township initiatives related to planning and conserving the natural environment,” said Bruce Craig.
Gill Watt, who moved to King Township in the 1960s, has witnessed many significant changes in King Township over the years. She brings an insightful perspective.  Gill’s ongoing dedicated service as membership secretary, attendance at Council meetings, organizing events and keeping the board focused is valued by all current and past board members who have worked with Gill.
Fred Jessop, retired chief technician of the McLaughlan Planetarium, is treasurer. Fred is the subject matter expert on roads and transportation-related issues facing King.
Lee Ann Kraft is a lifelong King resident and provides input and comment on a wide array of issues in King. Along with Gill, she is key to organizing special events and meetings for CCKT.
Bruce Craig is a retired elementary school teacher with YRDSB and a King City resident since 1992.  Bruce’s engagement with CCKT goes back to the “Big Pipe” sewer conflict and Community Plan and Official Plan planning processes in King in the mid-1990s. Bruce has been concerned with several environmental and planning related issues facing King, sustaining and preserving the Oak Ridges Moraine in particular.
Greg Locke is an 11-year King resident, glass artist and Seneca College business instructor. Greg has been most engaged with issues relating to the sustainability and preservation of King’s village cores.  He has also provided valuable leadership to CCKT in the past five years.
Mike Shackleford has been a King resident for 22 years and was a founding member of King Environmental Groups (KEG), which actively opposed the Big Pipe (YDSS) to King City. Mike is passionate about preserving King’s obvious environmental assets and believes in all levels of government adhering to fiscal and managerial accountability and transparency.
The CCKT board hopes the valuable insight and voice of citizens continues to contribute to a positive future in King Township, on the Oak Ridges Moraine and beyond.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Community News

CCKT members receive provincial volunteer awards

Concerned Citizens of King Township (CCKT.ca), a longstanding King Township volunteer group, was recognized in Ontario’s 2017 Provincial Volunteer Service Awards presented in Markham on ...

Alpine Graphics bursts with national pride

Canadians from coast to coast will stand up with pride this year, and mark Canada’s 150th birthday. This national celebration is boosted by patriotic imagery, created and spread by average Canadians.

Support Nobleton Walk for Dog Guides

A famous Nobleton duo are back at it and gearing up for this year’s fundraising walk. Bev Berger and her dog guide Lotus, aka “the tank,” will once again lead the group of dog walkers for a very important cause.

Allstone provides quality products and services

Nothing is as awe-inspiring as the beautiful lines of natural stone. Stone is not only from the earth, but it is the earth, according to Joe Melo, founder of Schomberg’s Allstone Quarry Products. Melo’s creativity and vision bores right into the heart of these eons-old creations.

Historic Global Odyssey gaining momentum

The historic, made-in-King travel story is taking flight in terms of support and big plans for the pilots of this ground-breaking adventure. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Portraits of Giving honours John Ciarallo

The past 37 years in the grocery industry have given John Ciarallo a pretty good idea of the building blocks that help make a healthy community. His work to improve the lives of local residents through the King Township Food Bank, as well as the King Chamber of Commerce, were recognized as Ciarallo’s photograph was unveiled as part of the annual Portraits of Giving exhibition.

Fundraising tour starts in King

An ambitious, cross-Canada musical cycling tour will showcase local talent during our nation’s 150th birthday. The husband and wife team of Antonio Piretti and Maybritt Assmus launched the tour recently, after staying with King City area friends and supporters Antonio and Nancy Petrozza.

End of era as Brayhill Farms Museum prepares for auction

It’s often hard to say goodbye to some precious family heirlooms. King’s Alan Bray has the arduous task of bidding farewell to thousands of prized pieces of Canadiana. Brayhill Farms Museum will come to an end and a massive auction in June will liquidate countless, one-of-kind pieces of memorabilia. The museum, located on Bathurst Street north of Davis Drive, is home to more than 30,000 items in its 27,000 square feet.

PC candidate Lecce wants to bring about change

With unbridled passion and a commitment to the middle class, a Kleinburg entrepreneur feels the time is right for change in Ontario’s political landscape. Stephen Lecce is not only the PC standard-bearer in King-Vaughan for the next provincial election, he wants to be one of the harbingers of change.

King pilot’s historic adventure marks Canada’s anniversary, supports charities

A King pilot has combined his love of flying and adventure, into a very special goodwill trek part-way around the world. Kingscross resident Steven Dengler and his father Bob have created the C150 GlobalOdyssey (C150GO). It will be the world’s first Canadian around-the-world helicopter flight, and the first-ever father-son global circumnavigation by aircraft.

Letters to the Editor

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open